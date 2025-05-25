Tamil Nadu Schools To Reopen On June 2Nd As Heatwave Subsides

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) With rising summer temperatures, there was anticipation around school reopening dates. The early arrival of the southwest monsoon has brought cooler weather, allowing schools to open as planned.

Over 10 districts experienced scorching temperatures, forcing people to stay indoors. The rainfall has provided some respite from the heat.

In Tamil Nadu, the heat usually subsides in June or July. This year, the southwest monsoon has arrived early. Typically starting in late May, it began in the Andaman region recently. This may lead to lower temperatures in Kerala's border districts and southern Tamil Nadu.

According to the official announcement made by the Director of Primary Education, government schools in Tamil Nadu are set to reopen on June 2nd.

Private schools plan are likely to reopen on June 9th.

With the early arrival of the southwest monsoon, temperatures in Tamil Nadu are expected to decrease. Schools are likely to open as planned.