YSRCP Launches 'Digital Book' For Cadres To Lodge Harassment Complaints

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Sep 24 (IANS) Opposition YSR Congress Party on Wednesday launched a digital book to enable its cadres to lodge complaints about the false cases and harassment under the TDP-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh.

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who launched the digital book at the party office, assured the cadres that once YSRCP comes back to power, it would look into the complaints.

He said those who did injustice to them will be brought to book wherever they may be.

The digital book is a portal and an IVRS. Complaints can be lodged on weysrcp and IVRS at 040-49171718, and they will be taken into active consideration, he said.“Today it could be a red book; in the days to come it would be a digital book,” he remarked.

Red book is a reference to a book carried by TDP leader and present minister Nara Lokesh during the election campaign last year. He claimed to have written the names of all those officers who targeted TDP leaders and workers during the YSRCP rule and warned that they would face the consequences after the TDP-led coalition comes to power.

YSRCP leaders have been accusing the coalition of implementing the 'Red book constitution' in the state by booking false cases against the party cadres and harassing them.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had already announced that anyone being harassed by any official can record his complaint on the app and can also upload evidence, if any.

Addressing the party's extended meeting on Wednesday, he reiterated that the coalition government has acquired an unprecedented anti-incumbency factor in a short time, with all sections of people being cheated, adding to the rampant corruption and nepotism, besides the deterioration of law and order.

He said the coalition has failed on fronts and is resorting to vindictive politics, and assured the cadre and leaders that the digital book of the party will record all the data of harassment and will settle the account in the coming days.

Speaking on major issues in the meeting, attended by MLAs, MLCs, coordinators of Parliament and Assembly constituencies, district presidents and regional coordinators, he said, all sectors, including medical, education, agriculture and law and order, have faltered under the coalition government, and in 15 months, people are vexed with the government.

The promises of Super Six before the polls and those on the celebrations of Super Six success, which was a flop show, have changed, which has clearly irked the people, as they feel cheated, said Jagan.

Three of the major promises, unemployment stipend, Stri Nidhi, and pensions to women below the age of 50, have disappeared, evoking resentment among various sections of people.

All systems are being manipulated, and the government is joining hands with middlemen who are making merry with the shortage of urea while farmers are in distress. Urea is being sold at a premium. Such things did not happen during the YSRCP regime, he said.

The former CM said that Chandrababu has been hinting that rice should be used only for making ethanol, making his intentions clear. Besides paddy, no other crop is getting MSP. During our regime, we spent Rs 7,800 crore on price stabilisation, he added.