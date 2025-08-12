Manpower Of Lansing Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy Law Firm is investigating claims on behalf of all individuals whose personal and confidential information was compromised in the data breach involving Manpower of Lansing. To join the class action lawsuit, visit our site

On or around January 20, 2025, Manpower of Lansing MI, Inc. (“Manpower of Lansing”) became aware of suspicious activity on its computer systems, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, Manpower of Lansing determined that cybercriminals infiltrated its inadequately secured computer network between December 29, 2024, and January 12, 2025. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals accessed and potentially copied files containing the sensitive personal information of 144,189 individuals.

The cybercriminal gang RansomHub has taken credit for the attack and claims to have stolen approximately 500GB of sensitive data from Manpower, including:



Names

Social Security numbers

Driver's license numbers Contact information

As a result of the data breach, these individuals' personal and highly sensitive information may be in the hands of cybercriminals who can place the information for sale on the dark web or use the information to perpetrate identity theft.



