Terrestrial Energy Selected For DOE Office Of Nuclear Energy Advanced Reactor Pilot Program For Accelerated Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advanced Reactor Pilot Program launched by DOE to expedite authorization and commercialization of advanced nuclear reactor designs

Terrestrial Energy's selection set to accelerate Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR) plant commercialization plans while advancing Administration plans to reform and streamline licensing and national laboratory processes for reactor testing

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrestrial Energy Inc., a developer of small modular nuclear power plants using Generation IV reactor technology, today announced that its Project TETRA proposal has been selected for the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Nuclear Energy's Advanced Reactor Pilot Program . DOE's selection represents a significant milestone in Terrestrial Energy's commercialization pathway, leveraging the program's fast-track approach to advance the licensing and deployment of the company's proprietary Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR) technology.

The Advanced Reactor Pilot Program, established as part of President Trump's Executive Order 14301 in May, creates a new DOE pathway to fast-track commercial licensing activities for small and modular nuclear plants that use advanced reactor technologies, expediting their broad deployment. Project TETRA includes the completion of key testing that is essential to support licensing applications for the construction and operation of commercial IMSR plants in the U.S. Relying on the company's U.S. supply chain partners, the project aims to achieve reactor criticality by July 4th, 2026, positioning Terrestrial Energy's IMSR technology at the forefront of America's nuclear renaissance.



“President Trump's Reactor Pilot Program is a call to action,” said Deputy Secretary of Energy James P. Danly .“These companies aim to all safely achieve criticality by Independence Day, and DOE will do everything we can to support their efforts.”

“We are pleased to have been selected by the DOE for this important project, which will help the U.S. win the race to energy dominance that is now so important for competitive commercial AI and the re-shoring of U.S. manufacturing,” said Simon Irish, CEO of Terrestrial Energy.“Our selection for the Nuclear Reactor Pilot Program fast-tracks key elements of IMSR design development and advances our program of fleet scale deployment of our IMSR Plant.”

Terrestrial Energy's IMSR plant's unique design characteristics make it ideally suited to meet the rapidly growing demand for clean, reliable, and flexible energy supply across multiple industrial sectors including, industrial heat and power users, and data center and electric grid operators. Its use of molten salt reactor technology and 822 MWth / 390 MWe capacity facilitates high-temperature thermal energy supply for high-efficiency steam turbine operation and low cost electricity, as well as direct supply to industrial heat processes, from near-located sites, reducing reliance on critical transmission infrastructure and supporting grid reliability.

The components and materials used in the IMSR plant are drawn heavily from the US supply chains, supporting US manufacturing across multiple states. IMSR plant use of low-cost, readily available Standard-Assay Low Enriched Uranium (LEU enriched to under 5% U235) fuel is a distinguishing characteristic representing another key advantage supporting fast IMSR plant commercialization; the IMSR plant avoids the substantial supply challenges associated with the use of High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium fuel (HALEU, enriched to between 15% and 20% U235), which have been exacerbated by geopolitical tensions and the current lack of commercial-scale supply in the US.

About Terrestrial Energy

Terrestrial Energy is a developer of Generation IV nuclear plants that use its proprietary Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR). The IMSR captures the full transformative operating benefits of molten salt reactor technology in a plant design that represents true innovation in cost reduction, versatility and functionality of nuclear energy supply. IMSR plants are designed to be small and modular for distributed supply of zero-carbon, reliable, dispatchable, low-cost, high-temperature industrial heat and electricity, and for a dual-use energy role relevant to many industrial applications, such as chemical synthesis and data center operation. In so doing, they extend the application of nuclear energy far beyond electric power markets. Their deployment will support the rapid global decarbonization of the primary energy system across a broad spectrum and increase its sustainability. Terrestrial Energy uses an innovative plant design together with proven and demonstrated molten salt reactor technology and standard nuclear fuel for a nuclear plant with a unique set of operating characteristics and compelling commercial potential. Terrestrial Energy is engaged with regulators, suppliers and industrial partners to build, license and commission the first IMSR plants in the early 2030s.

On March 26, 2025, Terrestrial Energy and HCM II Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: HOND) announced that they have entered into a definitive Business Combination Agreement for a business combination (the“Business Combination”) that would result in the combined Company (Terrestrial Energy) to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol“IMSR”.

