SIR In West Bengal: 1.10 Crore Enumeration Forms Distributed In Two Days

Kolkata, Nov 5 (IANS) A total of 1.10 crore enumeration forms have been distributed among the voters in the first two days of the first stage of the three-stage special intensive revision (SIR) of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in West Bengal, which started on Tuesday.

The BLOs started visiting doorsteps of the voters since Tuesday morning, distributing the enumeration forms and till 8 p.m. on Wednesday, a total of around 1,10 crore of enumeration forms have been distributed, confirmed an insider from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, on Wednesday night.

“All activities relating to SIR are progressing well and as per schedule in West Bengal,” the insider from the CEO's office said.

Out of the 7,66,37,529 electors of West Bengal in the electoral roll on October 27, 2025, those whose names are already there in the last intensive revision of the electoral roll of West Bengal in 2002 will have to simply include the details in the enumeration forms and submit them.

These voters will not have to submit any other supporting documents to retain their names in the electoral roll. The last SIR in West Bengal was conducted in 2002.

Those voters not having their or their parents' names in the 2002 list will have to submit any one of the 11 documents specified by the Commission to retain their names in the voter list.

Although following an order of the Supreme Court, the Aadhaar card has been included as the 12th document in the list, the Commission has made it clear that just furnishing the Aadhaar card will not be enough, and the voter concerned will have to submit one more among the 11 other documents specified by the Commission.

The SIR process is expected to be completed by March next year. The crucial Assembly elections in West Bengal have been scheduled for next year.