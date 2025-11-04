Bitcoin Nears Saturation: Experts Reveal 2025 Price Predictions

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin 's recent price movements suggest a period of stagnation that could temper earlier bullish expectations for the end of 2025. While some analysts remain hopeful for a strong recovery in the longer term, near-term market signals point to caution as Bitcoin faces downward pressure amid broader market exhaustion.



Bitcoin dips to four-month lows of around $100,800 amid ongoing selling pressure.

Market analysts cite signs of exhaustion among long-term holders, warning of continued downside if key resistance levels aren't reclaimed.

Proponents remain divided about Bitcoin's outlook, with some expecting targets up to $250,000 by the year-end, while others see risks of further decline.

Crypto market sentiment has eroded, with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index falling into“Extreme Fear,” indicating waning investor confidence. Expert opinions on Bitcoin's 2026 trajectory vary, reflecting uncertainty about the next major market cycle.

Bitcoin's price recently slipped into four-month territory, tumbling to around $100,800 amid intensified selling activity. Analysts from Bitfinex highlighted persistent distribution from long-term Bitcoin holders, suggesting a structural pressure that could persist if buying interest does not revive. This decline marks a 10% drop over the past week, raising concerns about a potential broad-market exhaustion.

Bitcoin analysts point to“broader signs of exhaustion”

Market experts observe underlying signs of fatigue, with large holders continuing to offload Bitcoin into declining demand zones. If Bitcoin cannot decisively reclaim levels above $116,000, traders warn that the asset could face further declines before a meaningful recovery. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index reflects this sentiment, plunging to a score of 21/100, categorized as“Extreme Fear,” indicating a pervasive lack of confidence among investors.

Bitcoin has declined by 10.01% over the past seven days. Source: CoinMarketCap

Despite these short-term setbacks, many in the crypto community maintain a bullish outlook for Bitcoin's long-term potential. Earlier this October, industry veterans, including Tom Lee of Fundstrat and Arthur Hayes of BitMEX, expressed confidence that Bitcoin could reach between $200,000 and $250,000 by year-end, driven by macroeconomic factors and increasing institutional adoption. However, some skeptics caution that achieving such targets requires a confluence of favorable conditions.

Bitcoiners tip $250,000 by the end of year

Industry leaders like Mike Novogratz from Galaxy Digital believe that reaching $250,000 hinges on aligning various macroeconomic and regulatory factors. Conversely, analysts such as Matt Hougan from Bitwise foresee a potentially bullish 2026, describing it as an“up year” for the cryptocurrency. Others, like Andrew Lokenauth, caution that 2026 might resemble previous midterm-year bears, suggesting a more cautious outlook.

Veteran trader Peter Brandt recently added to the debate by suggesting Bitcoin could dip as low as $60,000 if current market dynamics persist, underscoring the uncertain terrain investors face amid geopolitical and regulatory complexities weighing on the crypto markets.

