Straine Dental Management Rises To No. 2,070 On Inc. 5000 List, Marking Three Years Of Explosive Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Moving up from No. 2,739 in 2024 and No. 2,701 in 2023 , Straine's momentum is undeniable. This growth reflects the company's commitment to delivering world-class services and operational excellence to equip and empower all dental practice owners reach their unique potential.

The Inc. 5000 list is the go-to benchmark for entrepreneurial success, recognizing businesses that navigate economic challenges head-on while driving impressive growth and innovation.

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 for the third year running confirms that our approach is delivering measurable, consistent, and persistent results," said Kerry Straine, CEO of Straine Dental Management . "Our focus extends beyond managing dental practices: we are committed to transforming them by providing practice owners and their teams a standardized and organized platform, curated data-driven tools and reports, and customized strategic plans to enable each practice to reach its unique potential while elevating patient care."

Key drivers of Straine's growth in 2025 include:



Expanding into three new states: Florida, Arkansas, and Maine, extending our footprint and impact nationwide.

Securing our first pediatric dental affiliation, adding new depth and diversity to our organization. Acquiring multiple new practices, continuing our strategic growth and delivering scalable solutions that make a difference.

In a constantly shifting healthcare landscape, Straine Dental Management stands out by providing best-in-class services that lets dental professionals focus on what truly matters: expanding and elevating patient care and energizing practice performance.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked based on percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent - not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies - as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Straine Dental Management

Straine Dental Management is a trailblazing Dental Service Organization (DSO) dedicated to powering dental practices with strategic coaching, data-driven analytics, and operational excellence. We partner with dental owners to unlock growth, develop high-performing teams, and elevate patient experiences - helping dental practice owners build strong, sustainable legacies in a competitive landscape.

For more information about Straine Dental Management and its services, please visit . SDM is also active on social media platforms, including LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and Threads .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. informs, educates, and elevates the profile of risk-takers, innovators, and ultra-driven go-getters creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, alongside fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Straine Dental Management