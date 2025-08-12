Premier League: Big-Spending Liverpool Eye Title Again But Defensive Concerns Remain Khaleej Times

Liverpool have splashed out to defend their Premier League title as champions but face stiff competition from an Arsenal side desperate to shake off their tag as nearly men and a rejuvenated Manchester City.

After storming to a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title in Arne Slot's first season in charge, Liverpool have looked to build from a position of strength during a summer marked by tragedy.

Portuguese forward Diogo Jota was killed in a car accident alongside his brother last month, plunging the club into mourning.

Tributes to Jota will continue throughout the season with "Forever 20" -- his shirt number, which the club have now retired -- printed on Liverpool's jerseys.

The Reds have already spent £260 million ($350 million) on Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong.

However, after the departures of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, they are not yet done in strengthening their forward line and are expected to launch a fresh bid for Alexander Isak, with Newcastle demanding a British transfer record fee for the Swedish striker.

Liverpool's rivals will hope Wirtz and Ekitike take time to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League after shining in Germany's Bundesliga, while there are defensive doubts for Slot's men to answer.

The Dutch coach said his side need to defend better after leaky performances in pre-season were followed by defeat in the Community Shield to Crystal Palace on Sunday after twice blowing the lead.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot said his side are conceding too often if they are to defend the Premier League title.

The Reds twice failed to hold onto the lead as Palace levelled through Jean-Philippe Mateta's penalty and Ismaila Sarr's strike 13 minutes from time as the match ended 2-2 before the shootout.

Last season Liverpool beat Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park and drew 1-1 on the final day of the season at Anfield as they romped to the title with four games to spare.

Slot saw flashes of what his star-studded forward line are capable of as the most expensive of his new recruits, Wirtz, teed up Ekitike for the opening goal after just four minutes.

However, in keeping with the pattern of Liverpool's pre-season friendlies, they were cut open with ease on the counter-attack.

AC Milan beat Slot's men 4-2 in Hong Kong, while Liverpool edged out Athletic Bilbao 3-2 in one of two friendlies against the Basques on their return to Anfield on Monday.

"If you look at our attacking play against a team that is so compact, that might be a bit better than last season," said Slot.

"We only could score one goal against Palace (last season). Now we scored two and created more against them.

"But, on the other hand, we conceded two goals, which we did against Bilbao, and we conceded a couple more against Milan, so that is something we need to do better."

Only Arsenal had a better defensive record than Liverpool in the Premier League last season and Slot is keen to rectify his side's issues before they begin their title defence at home to Bournemouth on Friday.

"We are able to create more but we are conceding at the moment more as well. If you want to compete to win the league, you cannot concede these chances.

"We conceded too much today to win the game."

Liverpool's spending in the transfer market may not be over as they continue to be linked with a move for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.

However, Slot dismissed the claim that the transfer spending will put his players under more pressure this season.

"Because we are Liverpool the pressure is always on," he said. "That is nothing to do with brining players in."