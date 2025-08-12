India Restricts Jute Product Imports From Bangladesh To Single Seaport To Address Alleged Unfair Trade Practices
The new measures represent a notable escalation in trade controls between the two South Asian neighbors amid deteriorating diplomatic relations.
Under the new regulations, imports of the affected products will be permitted exclusively through the Nhava Sheva Seaport in Maharashtra state.
The restricted items encompass bleached and unbleached woven jute fabrics, twine, cordage, ropes, and jute-made sacks and bags, according to the DGFT specification.
The latest restrictions build upon previous trade measures implemented on June 27, which prohibited imports of several jute products through land ports.
Those earlier restrictions covered raw jute fiber, yarn, and various woven fabrics. The consolidation of import channels to a single seaport is designed to enhance quality control procedures and address concerns regarding alleged unfair trade practices.
According to trade data, India imported approximately USD 2 billion worth of goods from Bangladesh during the 2024-25 fiscal period, highlighting the significant economic dimensions of the bilateral relationship affected by these new restrictions.
