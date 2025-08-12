Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel Celebrates Historic Grand Opening With First-Ever Drone Show Over Snoqualmie Valley


2025-08-12 01:16:31
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SNOQUALMIE, Wash., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury reached new heights on Friday, August 8, as Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel, formerly known as Snoqualmie Casino, celebrated the highly anticipated grand opening of its new hotel tower, full-service spa, indoor and outdoor pool deck, 24/7 Drip coffee bar, and a high-energy sports bar, Hawks Peak. The celebration culminated in a breathtaking drone show - the first ever to light up the skies over the Snoqualmie Valley.

“The grand opening marks the beginning of a new era for the Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel as we bring to the Snoqualmie Valley a new destination filled with luxury, relaxation and fun filled excitement,” said Mary Lou Patterson, CEO of Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel. “It was an unforgettable day for our team, the Snoqualmie Tribe, and our community – and we're just getting started.”
The event began with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1:00 PM at the hotel's porte cochère, where Tribal leaders, casino executives, and special guests gathered to mark a major milestone in the property's growth and vision. Throughout the day, hundreds of guests explored the newest additions to the resort, including:

  • A luxurious hotel tower offering panoramic views of the Cascade Mountains and Snoqualmie Valley
  • MoonRise Spa, delivering a full menu of signature treatments and tranquil relaxation spaces
  • Hawks Peak, an energetic sports bar featuring 66 screens, nostalgic sports memorabilia, and upscale pub fare
  • Drip, now expanded to a second location and open 24/7, serving handcrafted beverages and bites

As the sun set, guests gathered for a spectacular drone show that danced across the skyline - a symbol of the innovation and excitement Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel continues to bring to the region.

Just 30 minutes from Downtown Seattle and the home fields of the Seahawks, Sounders, and Mariners, Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel combines breathtaking valley views with a sophisticated gaming setting. Featuring Washington's first sportsbook, nearly 1,700 state-of-the-art slot machines, and 58 classic table games-including blackjack, roulette, and baccarat-Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel offers an unparalleled entertainment experience. Guests can also enjoy national entertainment acts, five distinct dining experiences, and the region's best cigar lounge. The hotel expansion introduces a world-class destination spa, a dynamic new sports bar, expanded non-smoking game floor and a 2,000-seat entertainment and convention space, further enhancing the casino's offerings. For more information, visit .

Media Contacts:

For Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel:
Amanda Beltran
PR and Advertising Strategist
...
(425) 888-8152

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:


MENAFN12082025004107003653ID1109918777

