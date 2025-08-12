Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel Celebrates Historic Grand Opening With First-Ever Drone Show Over Snoqualmie Valley
“The grand opening marks the beginning of a new era for the Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel as we bring to the Snoqualmie Valley a new destination filled with luxury, relaxation and fun filled excitement,” said Mary Lou Patterson, CEO of Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel. “It was an unforgettable day for our team, the Snoqualmie Tribe, and our community – and we're just getting started.”
The event began with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1:00 PM at the hotel's porte cochère, where Tribal leaders, casino executives, and special guests gathered to mark a major milestone in the property's growth and vision. Throughout the day, hundreds of guests explored the newest additions to the resort, including:
- A luxurious hotel tower offering panoramic views of the Cascade Mountains and Snoqualmie Valley MoonRise Spa, delivering a full menu of signature treatments and tranquil relaxation spaces Hawks Peak, an energetic sports bar featuring 66 screens, nostalgic sports memorabilia, and upscale pub fare Drip, now expanded to a second location and open 24/7, serving handcrafted beverages and bites
As the sun set, guests gathered for a spectacular drone show that danced across the skyline - a symbol of the innovation and excitement Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel continues to bring to the region.
Just 30 minutes from Downtown Seattle and the home fields of the Seahawks, Sounders, and Mariners, Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel combines breathtaking valley views with a sophisticated gaming setting. Featuring Washington's first sportsbook, nearly 1,700 state-of-the-art slot machines, and 58 classic table games-including blackjack, roulette, and baccarat-Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel offers an unparalleled entertainment experience. Guests can also enjoy national entertainment acts, five distinct dining experiences, and the region's best cigar lounge. The hotel expansion introduces a world-class destination spa, a dynamic new sports bar, expanded non-smoking game floor and a 2,000-seat entertainment and convention space, further enhancing the casino's offerings. For more information, visit .
