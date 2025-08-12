Snip-Its Celebrates Newest Salon With $0.99 Haircuts For New Customers In West Caldwell

Snip-its Haircut Adventure

- Sakshi SharmaWEST CALDWELL, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Snip-its Haircuts for Kids, a child-focused salon and entertainment concept with 40 locations across the country – including two locally owned and operated locations in Rockaway and West Caldwell, New Jersey – are concentrating all of their efforts on seeing your child for a back-to-school haircut adventure. This August, Essex County parents and their children will be lining up for $0.99 haircuts for new customers at the West Caldwell Snip-its location in Essex Mall. Located at 905 Bloomfield Ave, West Caldwell, NJ 07006. As the newest salon in the Snip-its franchise family, the West Caldwell Snip-its would like to make the BIGGEST opening splash ever! So, from now to August 30, new customers can book in advance online and mention“NEW99” in the salon to get their first haircut with us for only 99 cents!Snip-its Haircuts for Kids in West Caldwell is celebrating a number of milestones between July 30 and August 30: The salon has been open for 6 months to rave reviews in the community and the brand is celebrating 30 years of Snip-its magic. The kids' hair experts at the salon want to make sure every kiddo in West Caldwell has confidence on the first day of school with the best back-to-school haircuts and picture-perfect styles.“Snip-its was created to let kids feel like they're on a haircut adventure,” says Sakshi Sharma, West Caldwell's salon owner. Sharma continues,“And it's been a huge success. We're celebrating that we're part of this concept that's been making kids (and parents) smile for 30 years now!”Let the talented stylists at Snip-its West Caldwell demonstrate some of the most popular kids' hair trends this August when you book a haircut adventure at Snipits. They excel at hard lines, clipper cuts and fades, adorable bobs and braids, and fun add-ons like hair tinsel and kid-safe color streaks and spikes.Store DetailsSnip-its Haircuts for Kids differentiates itself with a colorful and character-filled environment, featuring Snips and The Gang. Defined by branded characters, entertainment, stories and a Magic Box that dispenses a prize at the end of each haircut service, Snip-its turns a traditionally mundane and often unpleasant experience into a fun-filled haircut adventure. Snip-its' has a new online booking system, which easily allows for booking in advance or for same-day visits alike. Our online system empowers customers to choose any available time slot for today-or a few weeks in advance, text notifications and reminders, and the flexibility that aligns with their busy schedules. Get started at Snipits.The Snip-its stylists are kids' hair experts who are trained on bonding and engaging with children, kids' hair trends, and a one-of-a-kind certification program specifically for haircuts with autistic children and kids with sensory sensitivities. At Snip-its, We Speak KidBeyond the traditional haircut, the salon also offers hairstyling for important events, braiding, and a 1st Haircut Memories Package. Snip-its also sells salon quality hair care products for kids, toys, games, hair accessories, and gift cards.Follow the West Caldwell location on Facebook and Instagram @SnipitsWestCaldwell for updates and special offers. Book online through our Zenoti webstore.For more information on services, products, and a complete list of Snip-its locations and hours, please visit Snipits.About Snip-its Haircuts for KidsSnip-its Haircuts for Kids is a leading kids' salon franchise with locations throughout the United States that has been operating for 30 years. Their fully equipped salons and specially trained professional stylists cater to families with children and provide a fun, safe, and exciting haircutting and styling experience for boys and girls ages 6 months to 12 years old. Snip-its is looking to expand into other markets and offers franchise opportunities for those interested in making an investment in the children's haircare industry. For more information about franchising a Snip-its location, please visit .

