PRC Technologies Launches PRC Coin And Official Website To Transform Student Housing Payments And Financial Oversight

Innovative digital payment solution empowers parents, supports students, and streamlines vendor transactions in the student housing ecosystem

ARLINGTON, Texas, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRC Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of Pioneer Realty Capital and a Nevada Benefit Corporation committed to advancing technology solutions for real-world challenges, today announced the official launch of The PRC Coin and its dedicated website, . Designed to simplify and modernize the student housing payment experience, PRC Coin offers a secure, user-friendly platform that connects students, parents, and housing providers in one seamless ecosystem.

PRC Coin was developed to address the unique financial challenges faced by students and their families - from managing rent payments to controlling day-to-day spending. The integrated PRC Wallet allows parents to load funds, set spending limits, and determine who can be paid, ensuring responsible use of resources. For housing providers, the platform offers fast, secure payments with reduced transaction costs and improved payment tracking.









“Our mission with PRC Coin is simple - make student housing payments smarter, safer, and more transparent,” said Charles Williams, Founder and CEO of PRC Technologies. “By combining the ease of digital currency with parental oversight tools, we're creating a win-win for students, families, and property managers.”

In addition to enhancing payment efficiency, PRC Coin is aligned with the charitable mission of Project PRC , a national nonprofit dedicated to preventing housing insecurity. Through this partnership, PRC Technologies aims to channel technology-driven solutions toward social good - including programs for rental assistance and eviction prevention.







Parental Oversight Tools – Set limits, control payment recipients, and monitor usage

Vendor Integration – Seamless payment acceptance for landlords, utilities, and approved service providers

Budget-Friendly Access – No need to understand complex crypto technology; simple onboarding process Student Empowerment – Encourages responsible spending habits and financial literacy

Visitors to can explore the platform, learn about the coin's features, and join the early-access program .







About PRC Technologies Inc.

PRC Technologies Inc. is a Nevada Benefit Corporation dedicated to creating innovative, socially responsible technology solutions. With a focus on financial technology and housing-related services, PRC Technologies leverages cutting-edge tools to address pressing challenges in education, housing, and community development.

Media Contact:

Charles Williams

CEO/President

...

(800) 982-7422

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

A video accompanying this announcement is available at