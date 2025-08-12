403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Armenia, Azerbaijan Take Step Toward Peace
(MENAFN) Armenia and Azerbaijan have taken a significant step toward reconciliation by agreeing to honor each other's sovereignty and territorial boundaries.
This understanding was outlined in a peace accord that was initialed in Washington on Friday, as detailed in the official document made available by both governments.
The two former Soviet republics have been entangled in a prolonged conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a region that became a flashpoint after the Soviet Union collapsed.
Since the late 1980s, the area, primarily inhabited by ethnic Armenians at the time, forcefully broke away from Baku's control.
This separatist movement sparked decades of hostility, marked by repeated armed clashes. Ultimately, Azerbaijan reasserted control over the territory through military means in 2023.
One clause of the agreement makes clear: “The parties confirm that they do not have any territorial claims to each other and shall not raise any such claims in the future.”
This declaration signals a firm commitment to ending the cycle of territorial disputes.
Comprised of 17 articles, the agreement seeks to establish lasting peace and complete diplomatic relations between the neighboring states for the first time since they each gained independence.
The treaty includes provisions that prohibit the use or threat of force in their mutual dealings.
Additionally, neither country will permit third-party forces to use their land for launching attacks, nor will they station foreign military personnel along their shared frontier.
Upon the agreement’s ratification, Baku and Yerevan plan to formally exchange ambassadors, which would open the door for future collaborations in “respective areas of mutual interest.”
Furthermore, both nations intend to form a joint commission tasked with ensuring that the terms of the agreement are upheld and that any potential conflicts are resolved through nonviolent methods.
This understanding was outlined in a peace accord that was initialed in Washington on Friday, as detailed in the official document made available by both governments.
The two former Soviet republics have been entangled in a prolonged conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a region that became a flashpoint after the Soviet Union collapsed.
Since the late 1980s, the area, primarily inhabited by ethnic Armenians at the time, forcefully broke away from Baku's control.
This separatist movement sparked decades of hostility, marked by repeated armed clashes. Ultimately, Azerbaijan reasserted control over the territory through military means in 2023.
One clause of the agreement makes clear: “The parties confirm that they do not have any territorial claims to each other and shall not raise any such claims in the future.”
This declaration signals a firm commitment to ending the cycle of territorial disputes.
Comprised of 17 articles, the agreement seeks to establish lasting peace and complete diplomatic relations between the neighboring states for the first time since they each gained independence.
The treaty includes provisions that prohibit the use or threat of force in their mutual dealings.
Additionally, neither country will permit third-party forces to use their land for launching attacks, nor will they station foreign military personnel along their shared frontier.
Upon the agreement’s ratification, Baku and Yerevan plan to formally exchange ambassadors, which would open the door for future collaborations in “respective areas of mutual interest.”
Furthermore, both nations intend to form a joint commission tasked with ensuring that the terms of the agreement are upheld and that any potential conflicts are resolved through nonviolent methods.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists NAORISUSDT Perpetual Futures With Up To 50X Leverage
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
CommentsNo comment