3 Possible Fallout Scenarios After Solo Sikoa And MFT's Attempted Takeover Of WWE RAW

Solo Sikoa and the MFT tried to hijack WWE RAW. Here are three possible repercussions they could face.

On SmackDown, Sami Zayn pinned Solo Sikoa, which led to the MFT's brutal attack on him during RAW. The faction is already at odds with Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu on SmackDown.

Given Sami's history as part of the OG Bloodline with Jimmy, it's possible he could align with the Samoan Werewolf and Jimmy Uso to counter MFT's numbers. This could also set the stage for Zayn to eventually take the United States Championship from Solo.

One likely outcome for Solo Sikoa and the MFT after RAW is a financial penalty. In WWE storylines, authority figures often use fines to send a message when rules are broken or chaos is caused.

Adam Pearce, as RAW's authority figure, could choose this route to punish the faction for their disruptive actions. The monetary setback could serve as a strong deterrent for similar behavior going forward.

While less likely, Solo Sikoa could face losing his United States Title over the incident. Since MFT is a SmackDown faction, Adam Pearce could raise the matter with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

If Aldis sees their actions as damaging to the blue brand's image, he could step in and strip Sikoa of the championship. This would be a severe blow for the 32-year-old star and shift the balance in the ongoing rivalry.