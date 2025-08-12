Core Molding Technologies To Present And Host 1X1 Meetings At The 16Th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference On August 26, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(NYSE American: CMT) (“Core Molding,”“Core” or the“Company”), a leading engineered materials company specializing in molded structural products, principally in building products, industrial and utilities, medium and heavy-duty truck and powersports industries across the United States, Canada and Mexico today announced that management will participate in the 16Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference at The InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile in Chicago on August 26, 2025.

The Company will host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day, with their presentation scheduled for 2:45-3:20 PM CT on August 26th. Dave Duvall, Chief Executive Officer, Alex Panda, Chief Financial Officer, and Eric Palomaki, Chief Operations Officer, will be attending the conference on behalf of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the investor relations section of Core Molding Technologies at . A replay will be available shortly after the presentation has concluded. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact the Three Part Advisors conference team at (817) 769-2373 or ...

About Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Core Molding Technologies is a leading engineered materials company specializing in molded structural products, principally in building products, utilities, transportation and powersports industries across North America. The Company operates in one operating segment as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The Company's operating segment consists of one reporting unit, Core Molding Technologies. The Company offers customers a wide range of manufacturing processes to fit various program volume and investment requirements. These processes include compression molding of sheet molding compound (“SMC”), resin transfer molding (“RTM”), liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene (“DCPD”), spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics (“DLFT”) and structural foam and structural web injection molding (“SIM”). Core Molding Technologies serves a wide variety of markets, including the medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products. The demand for Core Molding Technologies' products is affected by economic conditions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Core Molding Technologies' operations may change proportionately more than revenues from operations.

