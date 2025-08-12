GOSSIP PUPS PODCAST WELCOMES ICONIC GUESTS MALLORY LEWIS & LAMB CHOP IN HEARTFELT NEW EPISODE

Gossip Pups Podcast

Gossip Pups hosts Tinkerbelle The Dog and Belle the Dog sit down with Mallory Lewis and her iconic puppet Lamb Chop, offering a one-of-a-kind interview.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The beloved, NYC-based pop culture podcast Gossip Pups has unleashed its most heartwarming and historic episode yet. Internet-famous canine hosts Tinkerbelle The Dog and Belle the Dog sit down with none other than Mallory Lewis and her iconic puppet Lamb Chop , offering a one-of-a-kind interview full of legacy, laughter, and love. Mallory Lewis, daughter of the late Shari Lewis, the legendary ventriloquist and voice of Lamb Chop, joins the pups to reflect on her mother's pioneering career and how she continues to honor that legacy through performance, storytelling, and a brand-new documentary, Shari & Lamb Chop.Episode Highlights:Behind-the-scenes insight into the upcoming Shari & Lamb Chop documentary.Mallory Lewis's emotional journey continuing her mother's legacy.Lively banter and on-set giggles with Lamb Chop herself.Nostalgia meets modern pop culture from a dog's-eye view.“We were honored to share the studio with such a historic and heartfelt duo,” said Belle, co-host of Gossip Pups.“This episode is not only a tribute to Shari Lewis but also a celebration of powerful women, storytelling, and the magic of childhood that Lamb Chop continues to inspire.”About Gossip Pups: Hosted by the fabulous and fluffy Tinkerbelle The Dog and Belle The Dog, Gossip Pups is a weekly Yappy Hour-style podcast that explores entertainment gossip, celebrity chats, and pet-friendly travel tips with wit, charm, and a unique four-legged perspective. The show streams weekly on all podcast platforms and has earned a loyal audience among pet lovers and pop culture fans alike. This special episode, now streaming wherever you get your podcasts, marks the first celebrity guest appearance on Gossip Pups, a milestone for the rapidly growing podcast that merges pet-friendly travel, celebrity interviews, and entertainment news with plenty of pup-approved flair.Listen Now:Apple Podcasts:Spotify:iHeart Radio:Amazon:YouTube:Instagram:

