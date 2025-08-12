Gobankingrates Taps America's Top 100 Money Experts To Answer 2025'S Most Critical Money Questions

Dave Ramsey weighed in on the best way to get out of debt. "You fix a behavior-based problem with a behavior-based solution --- that's why the small debt goes first," he told GOBankingRates as part of the program.

Barbara Corcoran is also among the featured experts, advising readers on how to successfully invest in real estate: "If you cash out the moment the market turns, you'll miss the reward of staying the course."

Advice from these Top 100 Money Experts, which also includes names such as Mark Cuban, Suze Orman, Kevin O'Leary, Tony Robbins, Rachel Cruze, Robert Kiyosaki and Vivian Tu, will help readers through every phase of their financial journey.

To come up with the ultimate list of the Top 100 Money Experts for 2025 , GOBankingRates looked for individuals who met several different criteria, including being a recognized thought leader featured in major publications, a strong social media presence, professional credentials, industry experience, and the ability to provide engaging and practical advice. To accompany our list of the Top 100 Money Experts, our in-house research team surveyed more than 1,000 Americans about who and where they turn to for financial advice.

"The survey found that it's Gen Z who trusts financial experts the most, while boomers trust them the least," said Andrew Murray, Lead Content Data Researcher at GOBankingRates . "Other notable findings include that women were more willing to pay for financial advice with less money in savings, and that TikTok is by far the least trusted social media platform for money advice – even among Gen Z."

The Top 100 Money Experts program -- a partnership between GOBankingRates and MoneyLion , both part of the Gen family, a global company empowering consumers to protect their digital and financial lives -- will be rolling out over the next 100 days, with exclusive expert Q&As publishing every day, which you can find here .

