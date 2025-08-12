OVERWATCH MISSION CRITICAL RANKS #870 ON 2025 INC. 5000 LIST OF AMERICA's FASTEST-GROWING PRIVATE COMPANIES

OVERWATCH Inc 5000 2025

- Kirk Offel, CEOAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Overwatch Mission Critical, a national leader in data center staff augmentation, construction management, talent development, professional services, and veteran recruitment, is proud to announce its recognition on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. Overwatch Mission Critical ranks No. 870 nationally-a meteoric leap of more than 1,300 spots from its 2024 ranking, highlighting a surge in growth, momentum, and mission-driven impact across the digital infrastructure landscape. In addition to its national ranking, Overwatch Mission Critical earned:No. 94 in TexasNo. 77 in Business Products & ServicesNo. 31 in the Austin metro area“This recognition means more than numbers; it affirms our mission,” said Kirk Offel, CEO of Overwatch Mission Critical.“We're not just building a company. We're building futures for the unsung heroes building the digital infrastructure of tomorrow, including veterans, middle-class families, and the next generation of skilled tradesmen and women. I'm incredibly proud of our team for driving real, measurable impact in the industries and communities that matter most.”The Inc. 5000 list, published annually by Inc. Magazine, celebrates the fastest-growing privately held companies in America. The honor is one of the most prestigious indicators of entrepreneurial success and innovation, and a powerful validator of business resilience and trajectory.“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc.“These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”Overwatch Mission Critical's inclusion reflects its expanding national footprint in the data center and critical infrastructure space, delivering full-spectrum services from strategic workforce consulting to general contracting, all while advancing veteran employment, skilled trades, and workforce transformation.With continued investments in talent, technology, and partnerships, Overwatch remains committed to solving one of the most urgent challenges of the digital age: ensuring America's continued leadership in data centers and AI infrastructure by equipping the best and brightest to build, power, operate, and protect it.About Overwatch Mission CriticalOverwatch Mission Critical is a veteran-led talent incubator and professional services consultancy serving the data center and digital infrastructure industries. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Overwatch delivers human capital solutions, strategic advisory, and general contracting services that empower mission-critical projects and the people behind them. Learn more atAbout Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

