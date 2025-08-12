403
Trump Claims Tariffs on India Weaken Russia’s Economy
(MENAFN) In a recent statement at the White House, US President Donald Trump asserted that the American tariffs levied on India in response to its continued purchase of Russian oil have delivered a “big blow” to Russia.
He highlighted the substantial impact of global economic pressure, suggesting that Russia has been significantly affected due to these trade measures initiated by the United States.
Trump remarked, “[It] doesn't help when the president of the United States tells their largest or second-largest oil buyer that we're putting a 50% tariff on you if you buy oil from Russia. That was a big blow,” specifically referring to India. He emphasized that such a hardline stance is unprecedented, adding, “No one would have been so tough and I haven’t stopped there.”
These comments precede Trump's upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which is scheduled to take place in Alaska on Friday.
The timing of these remarks adds further weight to the geopolitical implications of the tariffs.
Last week, the White House declared a fresh 25% increase on Indian imports, effectively doubling the previously enforced rate to a total of 50%.
According to Trump, this move was a direct reaction to India’s persistent oil dealings with Russia, which the US views as undermining international sanctions.
While acknowledging that Russia has “tremendous potential to do well,” Trump asserted that its economic situation is currently strained.
He claimed that the financial disruption caused by these tariffs has made it difficult for Russia to maintain stability, stating the nation’s economy “is not doing well right now because it’s been very well disturbed by this.”
