J & K Has Scripted New History Of Development: LG

J&K LG Manoj Sinha Lays Foundation for 449 New Homes in Kathua, Samba

Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said Jammu and Kashmir has scripted a new history of development as he laid the foundation stone for 449 new homes for families affected by recent natural calamities in Kathua and Samba districts.

Of these, 344 houses in Kathua were completely devastated and will be rebuilt at a cost of Rs 34 crore, while 105 damaged houses in Samba will be reconstructed at a cost of Rs 10.50 crore. The construction will be financed by High-range Rural Development Society India, an NGO that will ensure modern amenities and facilities for homeowners.

Addressing the gathering, the LG lauded HRDS India for supporting the administration in securing dignified housing for affected families. He said the initiative reflects the government's resolve to ensure inclusive development across the Union Territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unity is strength. Collective action can surmount challenges which appear unconquerable and we have witnessed this spirit during the crisis in August. Welfare of people of J&K is our top priority. We are committed to serve them and fulfil all their aspirations,” he said.

The first phase of the initiative includes the construction of 1,500 pre-fabricated, three-bedroom Smart Houses equipped to withstand future climate challenges. The homes will feature boundary walls and cowsheds, and are expected to be completed within six months of the start of foundation work. HRDS India will also provide free life insurance for 15 years, free annual health check-ups and five-year maintenance support.

Sinha instructed district officials to ensure inclusion of all genuine beneficiaries and prevent any deserving family from being left out. He highlighted rapid transformation across Kathua and Samba after 2019, stressing continuous efforts to improve quality of life in both districts.

“Better infrastructure, education, health, employment, equal opportunities and social justice have always been my priorities. Under the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have scripted a new history with all-round and inclusive development,” he said.