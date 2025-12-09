Kashmir Moves To Tackle Rising Stray Dog Concerns Under SC Orders

Div Com Kashmir Reviews ATR on Stray Animal Issues as Per SC Directions

Srinagar- With stray dog attacks continuing to trigger public concern across the Valley, the administration in Kashmir has begun tightening its response in line with Supreme Court directives. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, on Tuesday reviewed the measures taken by departments to control the growing stray animal issue and directed immediate, coordinated action across districts.

Chairing a division-level committee meeting, Garg assessed the action taken reports (ATR) and called for urgent steps to ensure compliance. He instructed all deputy commissioners to form and register Societies for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at the district level without further delay.

To reduce dog presence in public spaces, the divisional commissioner directed departments to map government offices and institutions and improve boundary protection to prevent entry of stray animals. Nodal officers will be appointed in each department to track compliance.

Garg said awareness is key to preventing avoidable emergencies. He asked the health services, rural development and school and higher education departments to launch campaigns on first aid for dog bites and the importance of timely medical care. The animal husbandry department will run parallel campaigns on responsible pet ownership and adoption norms.

Highlighting the need for medical preparedness, he ordered sufficient stock of anti rabies vaccines at all health institutions. He also directed that land be identified in every district for establishing animal birth control centres and rehabilitation facilities.