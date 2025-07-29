Kyrgyzstan, US Address Visa Policy Shift Impacting Citizens
The sides also exchanged views on current issues of bilateral cooperation, including compliance with international sanctions and prospects for expanding trade and economic relations.
The US State Department introduced new restrictions on the issuance of non-immigrant visas for Kyrgyz citizens starting early July 2025. These measures were adopted unilaterally and without prior notice, raising concerns in Bishkek and prompting the need for clarification through diplomatic channels.
The Foreign Ministry emphasized its commitment to constructive engagement with the US and reaffirmed its intention to continue safeguarding the rights and interests of Kyrgyz citizens abroad.
