Billingplatform Earns Spot On Inc. 5000 List For Fifth Straight Year

Revenue lifecycle management leader recognized among America's fastest growing private companies with a three-year revenue growth rate of 188%

DENVER, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform , the enterprise revenue lifecycle management platform for today's innovative business models, today announced that for the fifth year in a row, it has been named as one of America's fastest-growing private companies on the prestigious 2025 Inc. 5000 list, with a 188% three-year revenue growth rate.

The Inc. 5000 list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment – its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle and Patagonia.

With global customers serving multiple industries, including software, finance, media and entertainment and communications, BillingPlatform is the only revenue lifecycle management solution on the market that enables enterprises to monetize any type of product offering, from simple subscriptions to sophisticated usage-based pricing models and everything in between. BillingPlatform provides full revenue lifecycle process support for agile commercial and finance operations – from product setup, quoting, billing and invoicing, revenue recognition, through payment and collections – all on a secure, next-generation cloud platform. The unparalleled flexibility of the platform puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market, maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

"To have made the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth consecutive year is a tremendous accomplishment for our team, especially given the recent economic climate," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "Our technology leadership fuels our growth, so we're laser-focused on AI-enabled platform innovations to drive additional customer value and revenue growth through intelligent automation and predictive insights for any business model."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552%, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm – they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

In addition to the Inc. 5000 list, BillingPlatform has earned many recent honors, including being recognized as the Leader in Forrester Research's "The Forrester WaveTM: Recurring Billing Solutions, Q1 2025," being a Leader in the first-ever Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Recurring Billing Applications , evaluated with the highest overall rating in the MGI 360TM Ratings Report for Agile Billing , named the Leader in QKS Group's SPARK MatrixTM Report for Subscription & SaaS Billing Management , named to Constellation Research's Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms ShortList TM for 2024, positioned as an Automated Revenue Management Market Leader by MGI Research and named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise-Focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications Vendor Assessment . The company was also awarded the IDC 2024 SaaS Award for Customer Satisfaction in Subscription Management , recognized as a fast-growing company on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500TM , and recognized by the SIIA CODiE Awards program as the Best Subscription Billing Solution.

For the full Inc. 500 list, company profiles and a searchable database by industry and location, visit . Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala , taking place October 22-24, 2025, in Phoenix, AZ, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform empowers businesses with innovative software solutions to optimize revenue generation through every stage of the customer lifecycle, powering growth through operational agility along with a frictionless customer experience. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform is leveraged by global enterprises to optimize the customer journey from idea to revenue. With global customers across multiple industries, including software, finance, media, transportation, and communications, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform .

More about the Inc. 5000 and Inc.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

