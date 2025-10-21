Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gartner: Worldwide PC Shipments Grew 8.2% In Third Quarter Of 2025

Gartner: Worldwide PC Shipments Grew 8.2% In Third Quarter Of 2025


2025-10-21 03:15:00
(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Dubai – Asdaf News:

Worldwide PC shipments totaled more than 69 million units in the third quarter of 2025, an 8.2% increase from the third quarter of 2024, according to preliminary results by Gartner, Inc., a business and technology insights company.

Expert Take:

“While the PC market remains driven by the Windows 10 EOS deadline, fueling immediate refresh cycles, the industry is also pivoting toward AI PCs with integrated NPUs for enhanced on-device AI capabilities. Gartner estimates that the AI PC segment will reach 31% in share of shipments in 2025, up from 15% in 2024, marking a significant shift in market priorities and innovation.”

There were no major changes in the top five vendor rankings worldwide in the third quarter of 2025 (see Table 1). Lenovo saw the strongest growth in global PC shipments among the top five vendors at 16.6% year-over-year. All top five vendors experienced growth in shipments in the third quarter.

Table 1: Gartner Data Snapshot: Preliminary Top 5 Worldwide PC Vendor Unit Shipment Estimates for 3Q25 (Thousands of Units)

Company 3Q25 Shipments 3Q25 Market Share (%) 3Q24 Shipments 3Q24 Market Share (%) 3Q25-3Q24 Growth (%)
Lenovo 19,421 27.8 16,649 25.8 16.6
HP Inc. 15,002 21.5 13,561 21.0 10.6
Dell 10,166 14.5 9,919 15.4 2.5
Apple 6,203 8.9 5,605 8.7 10.7
ASUS 5,383 7.7 5,100 7.9 5.5
Others 13,740 19.7 13,777 21.3 -0.3
Total 69,914 100.0 64,611 100.0 8.2

Notes: Data includes desktop and laptop PCs that are equipped with Windows, macOS and Chrome OS. All data is estimated based on a preliminary study. Final estimates will be subject to change. The statistics are based on shipments selling into channels. Numbers may not add up to totals shown due to rounding.

Source: Gartner (October 2025)

Gartner clients can read more in “Market Share Alert: Preliminary, PCs, Worldwide 3Q25.” Final statistics will be available soon to Gartner clients.

Tags#Gartner

MENAFN21102025007116015312ID1110228491

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search