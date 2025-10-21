Gartner: Worldwide PC Shipments Grew 8.2% In Third Quarter Of 2025

Worldwide PC shipments totaled more than 69 million units in the third quarter of 2025, an 8.2% increase from the third quarter of 2024, according to preliminary results by Gartner, Inc., a business and technology insights company.

Expert Take:

“While the PC market remains driven by the Windows 10 EOS deadline, fueling immediate refresh cycles, the industry is also pivoting toward AI PCs with integrated NPUs for enhanced on-device AI capabilities. Gartner estimates that the AI PC segment will reach 31% in share of shipments in 2025, up from 15% in 2024, marking a significant shift in market priorities and innovation.”

There were no major changes in the top five vendor rankings worldwide in the third quarter of 2025 (see Table 1). Lenovo saw the strongest growth in global PC shipments among the top five vendors at 16.6% year-over-year. All top five vendors experienced growth in shipments in the third quarter.

Table 1: Gartner Data Snapshot: Preliminary Top 5 Worldwide PC Vendor Unit Shipment Estimates for 3Q25 (Thousands of Units)