Gartner: Worldwide PC Shipments Grew 8.2% In Third Quarter Of 2025
|Company
|3Q25 Shipments
|3Q25 Market Share (%)
|3Q24 Shipments
|3Q24 Market Share (%)
|3Q25-3Q24 Growth (%)
|Lenovo
|19,421
|27.8
|16,649
|25.8
|16.6
|HP Inc.
|15,002
|21.5
|13,561
|21.0
|10.6
|Dell
|10,166
|14.5
|9,919
|15.4
|2.5
|Apple
|6,203
|8.9
|5,605
|8.7
|10.7
|ASUS
|5,383
|7.7
|5,100
|7.9
|5.5
|Others
|13,740
|19.7
|13,777
|21.3
|-0.3
|Total
|69,914
|100.0
|64,611
|100.0
|8.2
Notes: Data includes desktop and laptop PCs that are equipped with Windows, macOS and Chrome OS. All data is estimated based on a preliminary study. Final estimates will be subject to change. The statistics are based on shipments selling into channels. Numbers may not add up to totals shown due to rounding.
Source: Gartner (October 2025)
Gartner clients can read more in “Market Share Alert: Preliminary, PCs, Worldwide 3Q25.” Final statistics will be available soon to Gartner clients.Tags#Gartner
