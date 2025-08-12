BCEN's Burn Nursing Specialty Certification Is Now Accredited And Magnet-Accepted
"Accreditation by ABSNC offers an important assurance to burn nurses, burn centers, and patients and their families-based on a rigorous and independent process-that the CBRN certification program meets or exceeds the highest quality standards," said BCEN CEO Janie Schumaker, MBA, BSN, RN, CEN, ICE-CCP, CENP, CPHQ, FABC.
"Now that the CBRN is accredited, all six BCEN certifications-the CEN, CPEN, TCRN, CFRN, CTRN, and CBRN-are both accredited and Magnet-accepted," said Schumaker. "Achieving the 'gold standard' of national accreditation across our certification programs underscores BCEN's commitment to offering high-value credentials that recognize the expertise of emergency, pediatric emergency, trauma, flight, critical care ground transport, and burn nurses, and promote their continued competence."
For more on burn nurses' pivotal role in burn care and the CBRN, read BCEN's CBRN Milestones and Burn Nursing Excellence: The Certified Burn Registered Nurse (CBRN) .
About ABSNC Accreditation
"ABSNC accreditation provides an impartial, third-party validation that the CBRN certification program has demonstrated compliance with national industry standards for the development, implementation and maintenance of a nursing specialty certification program," said BCEN Director of Certification and Accreditation Amy Grand, MSN, RN, ICE-CCP. ABSNC requires reaccreditation every five years.
"To earn accreditation, a certification body must provide detailed data that demonstrates a certification program adheres to ABSNC's 18 accreditation standards including organizational autonomy, basis in a body of research-based knowledge, nondiscrimination, test development, validity, reliability, test administration, test security, fairness of passing score, recertification, and confidentiality," said Grand.
Read ABSNC's announcement .
About BCEN
Founded in 1980, the independent, not-for-profit Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN®) offers robust nursing specialty certification programs fostering empowered nurses across the emergency spectrum who contribute noticeably to patient care, safety and outcomes. Over 60,000 BCEN credentials are held by registered nurses (RNs) who specialize in emergency, pediatric emergency, flight, critical care ground transport, trauma, and burn nursing. BCEN offers the Certified Emergency Nurse (CEN®), Certified Pediatric Emergency Nurse (CPEN®), Certified Flight Registered Nurse (CFRN®), Certified Transport Registered Nurse (CTRN®), Trauma Certified Registered Nurse (TCRN®), and Certified Burn Registered Nurse (CBRN). All six BCEN certification programs are accredited by the Accreditation Board for Specialty Nursing Certification (ABSNC) and are ANCC Magnet-accepted. Learn more at bcen .
