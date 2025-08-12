Akiak Technology Ranked 106 In The INC 5000 2025 List Of Fastest Growing Companies In America
Akiak Technology is among the very first Alaskan Tribally owned companies in America to earn this elite status in the Inc. 500. The company's list of firsts is clear evidence of its innovative and entrepreneurial Yup'ik values and culture. Akiak Technology was the first Tribally owned company in western Alaska to be 8(a) certified by the Small Business Administration. The company and its employees are committed to providing a brighter economic future for the Indigenous people in Akiak, Alaska.
Akiak Technology's notable recognition on the 2025 INC 500 follows the 2024 Native Woman Business Owner of the Year award presented to Sharon Hamer, Akiak enrolled Tribal member and cofounder of Akiak Technology. Sharon Hamer was also named the 2023 SBA Small Businessperson of the Year for both the state of Virginia and the Washington Area Metropolitan District Office.
Akiak Technology along with the rest of the INC 500 companies will be highlighted in the September 2025 Issue of Inc. magazine.
About Akiak Technology, LLC:
