Idscan Partners With ARGO To Enhance Identity Verification And Fraud Prevention

Argo & IDScan

Solution will help FIs and Credit Unions Stop Scams Using Fake IDs

- David Engebos, President and COO of ARGONEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- IDScan, a leading provider of identity verification and ID scanning solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Argo Data Resource Corporation (ARGO) , a premier provider of high-value technology solutions for the financial services industry. This collaboration will integrate IDScan's cutting-edge identity verification technology into ARGO's best-in-class enterprise software solutions, offering financial institutions enhanced tools to detect fraud, ensure regulatory compliance, and streamline customer onboarding.The solution integrates IDScan's proprietary ID authentication- AI-powered document authentication capable of flagging 95% of fake IDs with ARGO's Connects customer delivery and Teller Payments solutions. The combined solution will greatly reduce in-branch fraud and the opportunity for theft incidents related to the use of a fake ID.“This partnership reflects our mutual commitment to innovation, compliance, and customer protection,” said Jimmy Roussel, CEO of IDScan.“By integrating our identity verification engine into ARGO's technology ecosystem, we're helping financial institutions stay ahead of fraud and deliver frictionless experiences for legitimate customers.”“We are excited to partner with IDScan to enhance the strength and agility of our fraud prevention offerings,” said David Engebos, President and COO of ARGO.“This integration allows us to deliver better customer experiences and enhance our legacy of reducing our clients' fraud losses.”With regulatory scrutiny increasing and fraud techniques becoming more sophisticated, the partnership arrives at a critical time. IDScan's solutions, already trusted by more than 7,000 clients across industries, will now support ARGO's expansive network of financial institutions in reducing onboarding friction, enhancing Know Your Customer (KYC) processes, and mitigating synthetic identity fraud.The partnership brings together two leaders in their respective sectors to deliver a seamless, secure, user-friendly identity validation process. IDScan's AI-powered ID authentication technology will complement ARGO's robust customer information and fraud prevention platforms, empowering banks with real-time identity verification capabilities.About ARGOFounded in 1980, ARGO develops, installs and supports high-value technology and analytical-sciences software for the financial services and healthcare industries. ARGO currently works with nearly 500 banking customers in all financial services sectors including six of the top 10 banks as well as provides solutions for major health care providers.For more information, visit .About IDScanIDScan is the leading AI-powered identity verification platform focusing on age validation and fraud reduction for high compliance industries. We perform more than 18,000,000 ID and identity-related transactions monthly for more than 7,500 customers including Hertz, AMC Theatres, Circa Casino, Simmons Bank, MRI Software and more.

