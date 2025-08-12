Kazakhstan, Serbia Looking Into Ways To Ramp Up Trade, Investment Co-Op

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Gabidulla Ospankulov, Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, and Aibol Argyngazinov, Acting Chairman of the Board of Kazakh Invest, held a meeting with Damjan Jovič, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Trend reports via Kazakh Invest.

The parties discussed current issues regarding the expansion of trade, economic and investment cooperation, and prospects for implementing joint projects in the fields of industry, transport, and agribusiness.

Special attention was given to attracting Serbian investors to priority sectors of Kazakhstan's economy and expanding the presence of Kazakh companies in the Serbian market, which opens mutual opportunities for growth and diversification of trade.

Furthermore, Ospankulov pointed out that Serbia stands out as a key partner for Kazakhstan in Europe.

“We see serious potential for teaming up in industrial cooperation, working together in the agricultural sector, sorting out logistics, and building up in construction.” Kazakhstan is all set to team up with Serbian partners, rolling out competitive conditions for getting investment projects off the ground, tapping into the potential of our special economic zones and the country's prime geographical location. At the same time, we believe that Kazakh companies can step up and bring quality products and solutions to the Serbian market that can boost our economic development together,” he said.

All in all, the parties put their cards on the table, showing they're all in when it comes to boosting mutual trade turnover and forging ahead with investment partnerships.

Trade turnover between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Serbia for January-June 2025 amounted to $45.8 million (+3.85 percent), including Kazakh exports of $10.3 million (+28 percent) and imports from Serbia of $35.5 million (-1.3 percent). The volume of bilateral trade in 2024 amounted to $100 million (+9.7 percent), including Kazakh exports of $15.9 million (+39.4 percent) and imports from Serbia of $84.1 million (+5.39 percent).