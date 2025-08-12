Acumen Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Business Highlights



Expect to report topline results for ALTITUDE-AD, a Phase 2 study to investigate sabirnetug (ACU193) for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease, in late 2026

Expect decision to advance an oligomer-targeted Enhanced Brain DeliveryTM product candidate in early 2026



Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $166.2 million as of June 30, 2025, expected to support current clinical and operational activities into early 2027



Company to host conference call and webcast today at 8:00 a.m. ET



NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) (“Acumen” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that target toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2025 and provided a business update.

“Our momentum in the second quarter continued to reflect our strong operational execution and broadening portfolio with the addition of our Enhanced Brain Delivery (EBDTM) program,” said Daniel O'Connell, Chief Executive Officer of Acumen.“We purposely pursued this collaboration to augment our pipeline with innovative science in a fiscally responsible manner, all with the goal of delivering meaningful impact to patients. We look forward to producing a non-clinical data package in early 2026 that will further inform our EBD development strategy. This will be closely followed by expected topline results in late 2026 for ALTITUDE-AD, our Phase 2 study investigating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of sabirnetug for the treatment of early AD. We believe, with this portfolio, that we are well-positioned to deliver next-generation treatment options for early Alzheimer's disease.”

Recent Highlights



In July 2025, the Company presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC).



We reported operational innovations in our ALTITUDE-AD Phase 2 clinical trial where investigators implemented an innovative two-step screening process using plasma pTau217 biomarker assay testing that yielded significant clinical trial screening and cost efficiencies. The approach reduced total screening costs by approximately 40% across U.S. and Canadian sites. The strategy performed as intended, helping to achieve strong enrollment rates and reducing unnecessary amyloid PET scans and lumbar puncture procedures for potential participants.



An additional presentation demonstrated sabirnetug's selectivity for binding to toxic AβOs through comprehensive surface plasmon resonance testing. The study revealed sabirnetug achieved the highest binding affinities to AβO preparations among the monoclonal antibodies tested. Overall, sabirnetug demonstrated 8,750-fold selectivity for Aβ1-42 stabilized oligomers over Aβ1-40 monomers, supporting sabirnetug's mechanism of action and selectivity for AβOs. Find more information here .



In July 2025, the Company announced a collaboration, option and license agreement with JCR Pharmaceuticals (“JCR”) to develop an oligomer-targeted Enhanced Brain Delivery (EBD TM ) therapy for Alzheimer's disease.



The combination of sabirnetug or additional, novel, AβO-selective antibodies with JCR's blood-brain barrier-penetrating technology (J-Brain Cargo®) strengthens Acumen's portfolio of AβO-targeted therapies. Acumen and JCR have collaborated for more than a year conducting feasibility work to assess the combination of JCR's transferrin targeting technology with Acumen's AβO-targeting antibodies.



Anticipated Milestones



The Company expects topline results from ALTITUDE-AD, a Phase 2 study to investigate sabirnetug for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease, in late 2026. The Company expects non-clinical data to support the development of an EBD therapy in early 2026, at which point Acumen has an exclusive right to exercise its option to develop up to two development candidates as part of its partnership with JCR.



Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Cash Balance. As of June 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $166.2 million compared to cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $197.9 million as of March 31, 2025. The decrease in cash is related to funding ongoing operations. Cash is expected to support current clinical and operational activities into early 2027.



Research and Development (R&D) Expenses. R&D expenses were $37.1 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, compared to $19.5 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024. The increase in R&D expenses was primarily due to an increase for manufacturing and materials, as well as an increase for CRO costs associated with the ALTITUDE-AD clinical trial.



General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses. G&A expenses were $4.6 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, compared to $4.8 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to immaterial decreases in insurance and recruiting costs.



Loss from Operations. Loss from operations was $41.8 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, compared to $24.4 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024. This increase was due to the increased R&D expenses over the prior year period.



Net Loss. Net loss was $41.0 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, compared to $20.5 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024.



Conference Call Details

About Sabirnetug (ACU193)

Sabirnetug (ACU193) is a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) discovered and developed based on its selectivity for soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs), which are a highly toxic and pathogenic form of Aβ, relative to Aβ monomers and amyloid plaques. Soluble AβOs have been observed to be potent neurotoxins that bind to neurons, inhibit synaptic function and induce neurodegeneration. By selectively targeting toxic soluble AβOs, sabirnetug aims to address the hypothesis that soluble AβOs are an early and persistent underlying cause of the neurodegenerative process in Alzheimer's disease (AD). Sabirnetug has been granted Fast Track designation for the treatment of early AD by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 study in patients with early AD.

About ALTITUDE-AD (Phase 2)

Initiated in 2024, ALTITUDE-AD is a Phase 2, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of sabirnetug (ACU193) infusions administered once every four weeks in slowing cognitive and functional decline as compared to placebo in participants with early Alzheimer's disease. The study has enrolled 542 individuals with early Alzheimer's disease (mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia due to AD) at multiple investigative sites located in the United States, Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom. More information can be found on , NCT identifier NCT06335173.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). Acumen's scientific founders pioneered research on AβOs, which a growing body of evidence indicates are early and persistent triggers of Alzheimer's disease pathology. Acumen is currently focused on advancing its investigational product candidate, sabirnetug (ACU193), a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively targets toxic soluble AβOs, in its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial ALTITUDE-AD (NCT06335173) in early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease patients, following positive results in its Phase 1 trial INTERCEPT-AD. Acumen is also investigating a subcutaneous formulation of sabirnetug using Halozyme's proprietary ENHANZE® drug delivery technology. Acumen is also collaborating with JCR Pharmaceuticals to develop an Enhanced Brain Delivery (EBDTM) therapy for Alzheimer's disease utilizing a transferrin-receptor-targeting blood-brain barrier-penetrating technology. The company is headquartered in Newton, Mass. For more information, visit .



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing Acumen's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“could,”“should,”“would,”“seeks,”“aims,”“plans,”“potential,”“will,”“milestone” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning Acumen's business, and Acumen's ability to achieve its strategic and financial goals, including its projected use of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities and the expected sufficiency of its cash resources into early 2027, the therapeutic potential of Acumen's product candidate, sabirnetug (ACU193), including against other antibodies, the timing of anticipated topline results of ALTITUDE-AD, the potential for additional development to support a subcutaneous dosing option of sabirnetug, and the potential to develop a candidate to treat Alzheimer's Disease utilizing EBD technology. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Acumen management, and are subject to certain factors, risks and uncertainties, particularly those inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercializing safe and effective human therapeutics. Such risks may be amplified by the impacts of geopolitical events and macroeconomic conditions, such as rising inflation and interest rates, supply disruptions and uncertainty of credit and financial markets. These and other risks concerning Acumen's programs are described in additional detail in Acumen's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in Acumen's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these and other documents are available from Acumen. Additional information will be made available in other filings that Acumen makes from time to time with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Acumen expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as otherwise required by law, whether, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

