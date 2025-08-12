HANDL Joins List Of Elite Brand Partners Helping To Launch The 'Tm:Rw Experience'

HANDL on display at tm:rw

HANDL Product

Famed Artist Allen Hirsch Offers Unique Phone Grips That Are Both Functional and Artistic; Developing Commemorative Product Line to Mark tm:rw Grand Opening

- Allen HirschNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- tm:rw , a new“multi-sensory playground where innovation, fashion, tech, and culture collide,” will be home to over 100 brand partners. While these brand partners vary widely in terms of their offerings, they are united by a level of product quality, brand reputation, and commercial cache that few companies achieve but all strive for.HANDL exemplifies these attributes in spades. Founded by world-renowned New York City artist Allen Hirsch , HANDL is a simple yet ingenious cell phone accessory that creates a natural interface between the user's hand and cell phone. Available in an assortment of colors, styles, and patterns -- all curated by Hirsch himself -- it is the first fully gripless cellphone holder, engineered to reduce the strain on the user's fingers and hand.The HANDL grip is designed to move with the user's hand, rather than locking it into a rigid position. This flexibility allows the user to tilt, rotate, or adjust the phone more freely and naturally without feeling like it's about to slip. It also converts to a portrait and landscape stand for additional flexibility. Ultimately, HANDL combines simplicity and functionality with artistic expression, creating a connection between the human body and technology, similar to the bond between an artist and their paintbrush.The rudimentary origins of the HANDL grips belie their sleek, sophisticated functionality. The idea for the HANDL grip was born in Hirsch's New York City studio, where his creative experiments often blur the line between art, engineering, and invention.However, the real foundation of the product took root in a coastal Afro-Venezuelan village, where Hirsch had immersed himself and painted for over 20 years.“I had put countless contraptions on the back of my phone for over eight months, but none worked the way I wanted,” he recalled.“Then, one day when I was in a coastal handmade hut, I bought some popsicle sticks for the children I was painting to play with and create. I decided to join in and assembled an array of sticks and a rubber band. Suddenly, I realized everything I had been working for came together in this simple device; it was a eureka moment and HANDL was born.”Hirsch's crossover into designing a practical cell phone accessory should not overshadow his artistic bona fides. He has earned a well-deserved reputation for high-profile portraiture: he was commissioned to paint the official inaugural portrait of President Bill Clinton in 1993 and has painted major figures from Nelson Mandela to President Donald Trump with his work appearing in high-profile publications and institutions. He is recognized in the industry for painting many influential cover portraits for Time Magazine.“I'm pleased to be a part of the tm:rw journey,” Hirsch said.“This is no ordinary retail store; it is one of the most innovative retail platforms for a company to showcase their work. Having the chance to participate has inspired me to further develop HANDL's artistic and technological roots.”In addition to displaying his HANDL creations, Hirsch is planning several innovations to present at future tm:rw events.About HANDLFounded by acclaimed New York City artist Allen Hirsch, HANDL is a design-forward tech accessory brand known for its patented, ergonomic phone grips that seamlessly blend functionality with fine art. Each HANDL product -- HANDL O, MAGHANDL O, and HANDL STICKS -- is engineered to transform the way people interact with their devices, not only reducing hand strain but also creating a natural, intuitive grip that feels like an organic extension of the body, much like a paintbrush to an artist.Rooted in invention and inspired by Hirsch's dual passion for art and engineering, HANDL grips are available in a wide array of colors, textures, and curated styles. With features in major publications and a growing reputation among both design aficionados and tech users, HANDL continues to redefine the intersection of personal expression and mobile technology. For more, visit .About tm:rwtm:rw exists as a destination for the extraordinary-where design, innovation, and well-being shape the future. It's a platform for creators to break boundaries and for people to step into the next era of innovation-discovering, experiencing, and shaping what's possible. This is tm:rw. Where the next is now. For more information, please visit seeyoutmrw.

Art Sesnovich

Bulldog Communications

+1 508-612-4179

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.