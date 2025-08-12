UEFA Champions League Match Schedule Announced

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The second leg matches of the third qualifying round of the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League will take place on August 12, Azernews reports.

The Champions League schedule for August 12 (Baikon time) begins at 20:00 with Qarabag from Azerbaijan facing Shkendija from North Macedonia.

At 21:00, Copenhagen from Denmark will play against Malmö from Sweden, Fenerbahçe from Turkey will compete with Feyenoord from the Netherlands, Dynamo Kyiv from Ukraine will face Pafos from Cyprus, and Viktoria Plzeň from the Czech Republic will play against Rangers from Scotland.

At 21:30, Club Brugge from Belgium will go up against Salzburg from Austria.

The matches at 22:15 include FerenThe cváros from Hungary against Ludogorets from Bulgaria, and ŠK Slovan Bratislava from Slovakia will compete with Kairat from Kazakhstan.

The schedule concludes with matches at 23:00, where Benfica from Portugal will play against Nice from France, and Red Star Belgrade from Serbia will face Lech from Poland.

The current reigning champion of the UEFA Champions League is Paris Saint-Germain from France. In the final of the previous season, the team defeated Italian club Inter Milan with a score of 5-0.

The UEFA Champions League is a continental tournament that brings together the best teams from Europe's top domestic leagues.

It is widely regarded as the pinnacle of club football, attracting millions of fans around the world. Clubs from UEFA's member countries compete for the title, which is seen as the ultimate achievement for European club teams.

The format of the UEFA Champions League has evolved over time. The current structure includes several stages: Qualifying Rounds, Group Stage, Knockout Rounds and Final.