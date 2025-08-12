Arab Mining Company Signs Framework Mou With Uzbekistan To Boost Minerals Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 12 (Petra) – The National Arab Mining Company has signed a framework memorandum of understanding with Uzbekistan's Ministry of Industry, Mining and Geology to strengthen cooperation in mineral exploration and development, the company said on Tuesday.The agreement, signed by Arab Mining CEO Ayman Ayash and Uzbek Deputy Minister of Industry, Mining and Geology Rustam Yusupov, covers areas of mutual interest including technical information exchange, identification of future opportunities, and the development of follow-on cooperation frameworks in the mining sector.Ayash described the partnership as a strategic step to expand the company's investments beyond Jordan, noting Uzbekistan's "promising mining sector" and diverse mineral resources. He said the deal would leverage Jordanian expertise in mining and bolster Arab–Asian collaboration in emerging industrial and development fields.Arab Mining has already begun joint work with Uzbek companies Basalt Uzbekistan and Eco Basalt to establish a basalt fibre production plant in Jordan. Both firms are among the world's leading basalt manufacturing enterprises.Founded by Jordanian and Arab investors with backing from the Jordanian Businessmen Association, Arab Mining aims to develop the mining and downstream processing industries and align investment priorities with Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision.