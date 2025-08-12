403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Arab Mining Company Signs Framework Mou With Uzbekistan To Boost Minerals Cooperation
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug 12 (Petra) – The National Arab Mining Company has signed a framework memorandum of understanding with Uzbekistan's Ministry of Industry, Mining and Geology to strengthen cooperation in mineral exploration and development, the company said on Tuesday.
The agreement, signed by Arab Mining CEO Ayman Ayash and Uzbek Deputy Minister of Industry, Mining and Geology Rustam Yusupov, covers areas of mutual interest including technical information exchange, identification of future opportunities, and the development of follow-on cooperation frameworks in the mining sector.
Ayash described the partnership as a strategic step to expand the company's investments beyond Jordan, noting Uzbekistan's "promising mining sector" and diverse mineral resources. He said the deal would leverage Jordanian expertise in mining and bolster Arab–Asian collaboration in emerging industrial and development fields.
Arab Mining has already begun joint work with Uzbek companies Basalt Uzbekistan and Eco Basalt to establish a basalt fibre production plant in Jordan. Both firms are among the world's leading basalt manufacturing enterprises.
Founded by Jordanian and Arab investors with backing from the Jordanian Businessmen Association, Arab Mining aims to develop the mining and downstream processing industries and align investment priorities with Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision.
Amman, Aug 12 (Petra) – The National Arab Mining Company has signed a framework memorandum of understanding with Uzbekistan's Ministry of Industry, Mining and Geology to strengthen cooperation in mineral exploration and development, the company said on Tuesday.
The agreement, signed by Arab Mining CEO Ayman Ayash and Uzbek Deputy Minister of Industry, Mining and Geology Rustam Yusupov, covers areas of mutual interest including technical information exchange, identification of future opportunities, and the development of follow-on cooperation frameworks in the mining sector.
Ayash described the partnership as a strategic step to expand the company's investments beyond Jordan, noting Uzbekistan's "promising mining sector" and diverse mineral resources. He said the deal would leverage Jordanian expertise in mining and bolster Arab–Asian collaboration in emerging industrial and development fields.
Arab Mining has already begun joint work with Uzbek companies Basalt Uzbekistan and Eco Basalt to establish a basalt fibre production plant in Jordan. Both firms are among the world's leading basalt manufacturing enterprises.
Founded by Jordanian and Arab investors with backing from the Jordanian Businessmen Association, Arab Mining aims to develop the mining and downstream processing industries and align investment priorities with Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment