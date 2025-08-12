Cyberscope, A Top Smart Contract Auditor,Completes Security Audit For Nodeqai Amid Global Spotlight On Crypto Regulation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cyberscope, a TAC Security Company and one of the Largest Smart Contract Audit and blockchain cybersecurity firms in the world, announced the successful completion of a comprehensive security audit for NodeqAI, an emerging AI-blockchain platform.

This milestone comes at a time when global attention on cryptocurrency security and regulation is intensifying, with the recent statements from U.S. President Donald Trump signalling renewed support for digital assets and blockchain innovation, while emphasizing the need for stronger safeguards to protect investors and financial infrastructure.

Cyberscope's audit of NodeqAI included a line-by-line analysis of smart contract code, stress-testing against vulnerabilities, and verification of business logic-ensuring the platform's security readiness in a regulatory environment that increasingly prioritizes transparency and trust in Web3 protocols.

“Security is no longer optional in the decentralized economy-it's the currency of trust,” said Saransh Rawat, CTO of TAC Security and Co-Founder of Cyberscope.“With NodeqAI, we've audited a platform that stands at the crossroads of AI and blockchain innovation. As the world's regulators and policymakers-from Washington to Brussels-put crypto security under the microscope, our role as the backbone of decentralized trust has never been more critical.”

Recent headlines around U.S. regulatory moves, Trump's pro-crypto stance, and rising institutional adoption highlight that security standards are becoming the gateway for mass adoption. Cyberscope, with 3,500+ smart contract audits and $2 billion+ in secured digital assets, stands at the forefront of this movement, helping DeFi, NFTs, GameFi, and institutional blockchain ventures meet the highest global security and compliance benchmarks.

About Cyberscope

Cyberscope Web3 Security Inc., a subsidiary of TAC Security, is one of the Largest Smart Contract Audit and Web3 &Security companies globally. Known for its precision, rapid turnaround, and regulatory-grade KYC/AML compliance, Cyberscope is a trusted partner to 3,500+ blockchain projects. Its certifications are accepted by leading platforms including CoinMarketCap, PinkSale, and DxSale.

Through its partnership with TAC Security-an enterprise cybersecurity leader-Cyberscope leverages world-class threat intelligence and vulnerability management infrastructure to protect the decentralized ecosystem

