403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US, China engage in intense dispute in UN Security Council over maritime security
(MENAFN) During a recent United Nations Security Council session focused on maritime security, representatives from the United States and China exchanged sharp criticisms, highlighting ongoing disputes concerning influence, sovereignty, and threats to international trade.
The US representative to the UN underscored the vital importance of the Panama Canal, describing it as "one of the world's great instruments of commerce and economic security." She highlighted the longstanding cooperation between Washington and Panama on maritime security issues and commended Panama for its growing efforts to counter cyber threats targeting maritime infrastructure. However, she expressed significant alarm over what she called "China's outsized influence over the Panama Canal area, especially over critical infrastructure and port operations." According to her, China's broad and unlawful maritime claims, along with its assertive maneuvers, pose a danger not only to Panama and the US but also to worldwide trade and security. She urged the council to enforce stricter penalties on those violating sanctions and encouraged more international collaboration to protect navigation freedoms, especially in the Red Sea.
In response, China’s ambassador delivered a strong rebuttal, accusing the US of making baseless allegations and attempting to tarnish Beijing’s reputation. He maintained that China respects Panama’s sovereignty over the canal and acknowledges its permanent neutrality as an international waterway. He accused the US of spreading falsehoods as a justification for its own attempts at dominance. Furthermore, the Chinese official labeled the US as "the biggest disruptor of peace and stability in the South China Sea," pointing to American deployment of advanced weaponry, military drills, and what he described as a "hegemonic, cold war mentality."
This exchange reflects the broader rivalry between the two powers, as they compete for influence over critical maritime routes and global trade corridors.
The US representative to the UN underscored the vital importance of the Panama Canal, describing it as "one of the world's great instruments of commerce and economic security." She highlighted the longstanding cooperation between Washington and Panama on maritime security issues and commended Panama for its growing efforts to counter cyber threats targeting maritime infrastructure. However, she expressed significant alarm over what she called "China's outsized influence over the Panama Canal area, especially over critical infrastructure and port operations." According to her, China's broad and unlawful maritime claims, along with its assertive maneuvers, pose a danger not only to Panama and the US but also to worldwide trade and security. She urged the council to enforce stricter penalties on those violating sanctions and encouraged more international collaboration to protect navigation freedoms, especially in the Red Sea.
In response, China’s ambassador delivered a strong rebuttal, accusing the US of making baseless allegations and attempting to tarnish Beijing’s reputation. He maintained that China respects Panama’s sovereignty over the canal and acknowledges its permanent neutrality as an international waterway. He accused the US of spreading falsehoods as a justification for its own attempts at dominance. Furthermore, the Chinese official labeled the US as "the biggest disruptor of peace and stability in the South China Sea," pointing to American deployment of advanced weaponry, military drills, and what he described as a "hegemonic, cold war mentality."
This exchange reflects the broader rivalry between the two powers, as they compete for influence over critical maritime routes and global trade corridors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment