Uzbekistan's FM Highlights Unprecedented Growth In Ties With France

2025-08-12 05:11:03
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 12. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov met with Aurelia Bouchez, Ambassador of France to Uzbekistan, to discuss bilateral relations, the country's Foreign Ministry wrote on X, Trend reports.

“Uzbekistan-France bilateral ties in recent years have shown unprecedented dynamics. Our countries have achieved historic milestones, and our nations have become strategic partners,” Saidov said.

He added that Uzbekistan greatly appreciates the ambassador's constant contribution to expanding the horizons of the bilateral ties.

