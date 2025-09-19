Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launches In The UAE, Offering A Personalized AI Companion With Multimodal Capabilities



Premium AI experience: the latest Galaxy AI[1] experiences provides multimodal AI agents and personalized insights, with privacy secured by the new Knox Enhanced Encryption Protection.

AI-powered creativity: The latest ProVisual Engine and an upgraded 12MP front camera provide captivating selfies with low noise mode. Generative Edit offers proactive suggestions to remove distractions and fill in backgrounds. Powerful performance: Galaxy S25 FE was built to keep going thanks to a 4,900mAh battery, a larger vapor chamber and an enhanced Armor Aluminum frame.

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) With the latest Galaxy AI and superior camera experience, Galaxy S25 FE delivers flagship features that are truly worth it

DUBAI, UAE – September, 2025 – Samsung Gulf Electronics has announced the launch of the Galaxy S25 FE in the UAE, making flagship-level Galaxy AI experiences more accessible than ever. The newest and attainable addition to the Galaxy S25 lineup is equipped with One UI 8 - the latest Galaxy AI experiences and offers a personalized AI companion with multimodal capabilities. Designed to unlock new levels of creativity, Galaxy S25 FE brings powerful AI editing tools like Generative Edit and Instant Slow-mo while an upgraded 12MP front-facing camera, powered by AI-powered ProVisual Engine, introduces an enhanced selfie experience. A 4,900mAh battery and a more than 10% largervapor chamber offer smooth, responsive performance with 45W wired chargingsupport ensuring users can stay creative, entertained and connected while on the go.

Fadi Abu Shamat, Vice President and Head of the Mobile eXperience Division, Samsung Gulf Electronics said:“Galaxy S25 FE is designed as the perfect entry point into the Galaxy AI ecosystem, bringing our most powerful AI and camera features within reach of more people in the UAE. With its blend of advanced performance, creative tools, and exclusive regional offers, we are enabling UAE consumers to experience innovation that is both aspirational and attainable.”



6 months Amazon Prime membership

4 months OSN+ subscription

3 months VIU subscription 3 months Anghami Plus

The Galaxy S25 FE is available in the UAE from September 19, starting at a retail price of AED 2,459 (256GB, at the price of 128GB). Customers in the UAE can enjoy some exclusive Samsung Members benefits with purchase, including:

Seamless Everyday Experiences, Powered by AI:

With Galaxy AI built into Galaxy S25 FE and optimized by One UI 8 and multimodal AI agents, more users will step into a new era of natural and effortless interaction - where voice, touch and visual input combine to simplify and enhance everyday tasks by making them even more intuitive.

Gemini Liveenables real-time visual conversations enhanced with multimodal AI, allowing the device to see what users see and making it easy to ask contextual questions. If you need help deciding what to pack for your next trip, just point your camera at two outfits and ask,“Which outfit is better for the weather in Dubai?” Gemini responds naturally, offering intelligent, conversational guidance that seamlessly supports your everyday life.

Now Barsurfaces helpful information at just the right moment, right from the lock screen. It shows relevant updates, and can even be customized to display live notifications, music, modes and routines, and more. Now Briefprovides personalized daily updates including traffic, reminders, calendar events, and fitness summaries.

With Circle to Search with Google,gaming tips appear exactly when and where you need them. Just circle an item or challenge on screen to access tips and tactics - all in a floating view that keeps your gameplay uninterrupted.

These intelligent tools are designed to enhance communication, boost productivity and streamline daily interactions - all while adapting to the individual needs of each user. Plus, they're backed by all-new protections for personalized, AI-powered features.

Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP)creates encrypted, app-specific storage environments within the device's secure storage area, ensuring that each app can access only its own sensitive information. KEEP supports Galaxy's Personal Data Engine (PDE)to keep user data and preferences entirely on-device and secured by Knox Vault. Together, these solutions ensure fortified security and privacy in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Built to Empower Creativity at Every Level:

Galaxy S25 FE delivers a premium camera experience thanks to the ProVisual Engine's latest AI-powered features and an upgraded 12MP front camerathat captures captivating selfies with improved clarity. It also elevates Galaxy's renowned Nightography: Low noise mode boosts the quality of night shots, while Super HDR in video showcases lifelike colors and contrast in every frame. Photo Assist enhances on-device editing with effortless precision, boosting user creativity and seamlessly bringing their visions to life.

Generative Editautomatically detects passersby in the background of photos and proactively. Portrait Studioallows users to create personalized avatars with more true-to-life facial expressions. Instant Slow-molets users relive favorite video moments in a more immersive way, transforming any clip into slow motion with just a single tap.

Audio Eraseroffers a convenient way to clean up noise in videos by isolating specific audio elements such as voices, music, wind, ambient nature, crowd noise and background interference - giving users precise control over what to reduce or remove entirely. Auto Trimon Galaxy S25 FE streamlines the video editing process by automatically selecting the best moments from your footage.

From routine productivity to creative workflows, Galaxy S25 FE optimizes every interaction, delivering reliable performance whether you're streaming, multitasking or editing.

Galaxy S25 FE reflects the signature design of the Galaxy S25 Series, with a slim, lightweight build that feels as good as it looks. The 6.7-inchDynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate offers smooth, immersive visuals, while a new enhanced Armor Aluminum frame provides improved durability and a more refined finish.

Galaxy S25 FE is available in the UAE from September 19 in a range of bold, expressive colors – Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy, and White.Seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates ensures reliable and optimized performance that lasts longer.

For those looking to combine these visuals with latest high-quality sound, Galaxy S25 FE can be paired with all-new Galaxy Buds3 FE to enjoy seamless connectivity and Galaxy's immersive mobile entertainment experience. One UI 8 will be also available on more devices including the full Galaxy S25 Series with updates starting this month.