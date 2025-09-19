Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launches In The UAE, Offering A Personalized AI Companion With Multimodal Capabilities
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) With the latest Galaxy AI and superior camera experience, Galaxy S25 FE delivers flagship features that are truly worth it
Premium AI experience: the latest Galaxy AI[1] experiences provides multimodal AI agents and personalized insights, with privacy secured by the new Knox Enhanced Encryption Protection.
AI-powered creativity: The latest ProVisual Engine and an upgraded 12MP front camera provide captivating selfies with low noise mode. Generative Edit offers proactive suggestions to remove distractions and fill in backgrounds.
Powerful performance: Galaxy S25 FE was built to keep going thanks to a 4,900mAh battery, a larger vapor chamber and an enhanced Armor Aluminum frame.
6 months Amazon Prime membership
4 months OSN+ subscription
3 months VIU subscription
3 months Anghami Plus
