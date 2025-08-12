MFA: China Hopes All Parties, Including Ukraine And EU, To Participate In Peace Talks

This was stated in a response from the Office of the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China to a request from Ukrinform's correspondent in China.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that China supports all efforts aimed at promoting a peaceful settlement of what it calls the“Ukrainian crisis” - its term for Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine - and commented on the meeting scheduled for Friday between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska , where, among other topics, they are expected to discuss the conditions for ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

According to Chinese diplomats, Beijing is pleased to see that the United States and Russia are maintaining contacts, improving their relations, and promoting a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis.

In response to a request for comment on the possibility that Trump and Putin might discuss the future of Ukraine and Europe without the participation of Ukrainians and Europeans, the Spokesperson's Office said he hoped all parties concerned would take part in peace talks promptly and reach, as soon as possible, a fair, long-term, and binding peace agreement acceptable to all sides.

As reported by Ukrinform, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas said that there should be no "concessions" to Russia until the Kremlin agrees to a ceasefire.

Trump intends to meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska.

President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that Putin wants to exchange a pause in the war for the legalization of the occupation of part of Ukraine's territory .

According to NBC News, the White House is considering inviting the President of Ukraine to Alaska next Friday, August 15.

Photo: Ricardo on Unsplash