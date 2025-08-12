403
Kuwait Gov't Amends Nationality Status Of 10,677 Illegal Residents
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- The Central System for the Remedy of Situation of Illegal Resident announced Tuesday that it had amended the status of 10,677 illegal residents to their original nationalities from 2011 to June 2025.
In a press statement, it said that 265 people completed their status amendment during the first half of this year, urging those wishing to amend their status to visit at the headquarters of the Central System at Sharq area. (end)
