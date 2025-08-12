Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky, European neighbors re still not invited to Trump-Putin summit

2025-08-12 05:00:46
(MENAFN) The highly anticipated bilateral meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, set for Friday in Alaska, is drawing global attention. Leaders across Europe are eager to be part of discussions aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine.

Key topics will likely include territorial compromises—an issue of grave concern for Europe and especially Ukraine, which fears any border changes enforced by military means.

However, so far, neither Ukraine, the country under invasion, nor its European neighbors have been invited to the summit.

“Brace ourselves for some pretty outrageous Russian demands,” cautioned Lord Simon McDonald, a former UK Foreign Office chief.

He added, “It will be theatrical. Putin is going to ask for things that nobody else would concede - with the possible exception of Donald Trump.”

Ukrainian President Zelensky has firmly rejected any proposal involving land concessions or freezing the current lines of conflict. He argues that such moves would not halt Russia’s ongoing full-scale war, which has lasted over three and a half years, but rather accelerate it.

Kaja Kallas, the EU’s foreign policy chief, told reporters, “It's clear Putin wants a photo with the most influential people on Earth, which is President Trump, and he wants sanctions to be postponed, which he'll probably get.”

She posed the question, “What is success for the US in the meeting? If President Zelensky is there, it would be a clear success.”

