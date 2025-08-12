403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Armenia, Azerbaijan make complete text of peace deal public
(MENAFN) Armenia and Azerbaijan have made public the complete text of a peace accord signed by their foreign ministers during a recent meeting in Washington, attended by the leaders of both countries and the U.S. president. As stated in the agreement, the neighboring nations pledge to relinquish any territorial claims against one another, commit to refraining from the use of force, and work toward strengthening diplomatic and cooperative ties.
The two former Soviet republics have long been at odds over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. This predominantly ethnic Armenian area declared independence from Baku in the early 1990s after a conflict that erupted in the late 1980s. The decades that followed saw sporadic clashes until 2023, when Azerbaijan regained control of the disputed territory through military action.
The Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministries have released the following official peace declaration in full:
“The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan (hereinafter, the Parties),
Realizing the urgent necessity of the establishment of a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in the region;
Desiring to contribute to that end through the establishment of inter-state relations;
Being guided by the Charter of the United Nations, the Declaration on Principles of International Law concerning Friendly Relations and Cooperation among States in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations (1970), the Final Act of the Helsinki Conference on Security and Co-operation in Europe (1975), and the Almaty Declaration of 21 December 1991, and aiming to develop relations on the basis of norms and principles enshrined therein;”
The two former Soviet republics have long been at odds over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. This predominantly ethnic Armenian area declared independence from Baku in the early 1990s after a conflict that erupted in the late 1980s. The decades that followed saw sporadic clashes until 2023, when Azerbaijan regained control of the disputed territory through military action.
The Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministries have released the following official peace declaration in full:
“The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan (hereinafter, the Parties),
Realizing the urgent necessity of the establishment of a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in the region;
Desiring to contribute to that end through the establishment of inter-state relations;
Being guided by the Charter of the United Nations, the Declaration on Principles of International Law concerning Friendly Relations and Cooperation among States in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations (1970), the Final Act of the Helsinki Conference on Security and Co-operation in Europe (1975), and the Almaty Declaration of 21 December 1991, and aiming to develop relations on the basis of norms and principles enshrined therein;”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment