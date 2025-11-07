Bank Of America Down? Hundreds Report Nationwide Outage, Netizen Says, 'All My Balance ZERO'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Several on social media said early Saturday (IST) that they are facing a nationwide outage on Bank of America's app and website, with many alleging their funds were“wiped out.”

"Bank of America is down bad @BankofAmerica, app and desktop showing all my balances as ZERO...," a social media user alleged. Another said,“And just like that, Bank of America is experiencing a nationwide outage.”

“The Bank of America app is really carrying right now omg. It's a glitch and it's showing the wrong balance...,” posted another user.

Which areas were affected? Downdetector say...

Downdetector posted that user reports indicate problems at Bank of America. It said 88 percent reported problems with mobile banking, while 10 percent reported issues with online logging.

“User reports indicate problems with Bank of America since 7:17 PM EST,” Downdetector posted on X.

It further showed that the total number of customers facing problems stood at over 3,000.

Downdetector also suggested that most people were facing issues with mobile banking, and areas affected include Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

"Bank of America offers retail bank services to individuals and businesses, including checking, savings, credit cards, mortgages and loans," Downdetector reported.

"Clients can review their account balances and transactions, deposit checks and transfer money through online banking and mobile banking apps for iPhone, iPad, Android, Windows Phone, Blackberry, Kindle Fire and other mobile operating systems," it added.

What issues are users facing?

Several users commented on the Downdetector page to express their frustrations.“Logging in shows previous days balances. Can't transfer or Zelle,” one person said.

Another said,“Balance on the mobile app is showing the previous business day and calling tells me I have a 0 balance.”

One person even said that debit and credit cards of Bank of America were not working in Virginia, as of November 7, 6 pm ET.

One user also claimed that the message from Bank of America they could see, read:“Temporarily unable to display some accounts and/or latest balances We're working to resolve this issue quickly.”

Many on social media urged the bank to fix the issues at the earliest. "Bank of America please fix your system it is down. RIGHT WHEN THE DAY ENDS AND I GOTTA HOP ON A FLIGHT for vacation. Gotta love it," one person posted on X.

How to fix login issues | Customer care number

One has to dial 711, and keep the account number ready. For those seeking to know about deposit accounts and accessible banking services, one has to dial 800-432-1000.

The Bank of Americ also offer some quick ways to fix login issues.

One is to try and change the password. If it expires, due to not meeting security standards, then a new password is needed before logging in.

They have also asked users to check the password requirements – it should be of 8 characters, with 1 uppercase and 1 lowercase letter, along with 1 number.

Another possible fix is to check if the right user ID is being entered.

Sometimes the user ID needs to be deleted and manually entered, as per the site. Some other things users can try are to see if stored passwords are outdated, or delete stored credentials and try logging in again. However, given that this issue seems to be on the bank's end, it is unlikely that these fixes will solve the problem.