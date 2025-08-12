403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
USD/MXN Forex Signal 12/08: Sellers Eye 17.75 Target (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Potential signal:I am a seller of this pair on a break below the 18.50 level with a stop at the 18.8 level, and a target 17.75 below US dollar has rallied a bit against the Mexican peso during the early part of the trading session. And this is a market that looks as if it is trying to find the 18.50 Mexican peso level as a bit of floor. This could be a triple bottom, although I think this is a short term thing probably a lot of people out there trying to cover shorting the US dollar ahead of the consumer price index numbers coming out on Thursday. Top Forex Brokers 1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Read Review BrokerGeoLists({ type: \u0027MobileTopBrokers\u0027, id: \u0027mobile-top-5\u0027, size: SidebarBrokerListAmount, getStartedText: \u0060Get Started\u0060, readReviewText: \u0060Read Review\u0060, Logo: \u0027broker_carrousel_i\u0027, Button: \u0027broker_carrousel_n\u0027, });The size of the candlestick is fairly strong, but I also recognize that this is a market that has been very negative for a while. And I think you\u0026#39;ve got a situation where a rally at this point in time, more likely than not, will offer a short opportunity Rallies Top Forex Brokers 1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Read Review BrokerGeoLists({ type: \u0027MobileTopBrokers\u0027, id: \u0027mobile-top-5\u0027, size: SidebarBrokerListAmount, getStartedText: \u0060Get Started\u0060, readReviewText: \u0060Read Review\u0060, Logo: \u0027broker_carrousel_i\u0027, Button: \u0027broker_carrousel_n\u0027, });This will be especially true if we get anywhere near the 50 day EMA at the 18.87 level and dropping. So the next day or two, I think you could probably watch this for signs of exhaustion. If CPI numbers come out really hot, then that could cause some major issues. But quite frankly, this is a market that I do think goes to the downside. If we were to break down below the 18.50 level, then I think the Mexican peso strengthens even further, perhaps opening up the possibility of a move down to the 17.75 level. EURUSD Chart by TradingView Remember, if you are short, you are collecting swap at the end of every day in this market. Ultimately, this is a market that will continue to be noisy and choppy, but rallies are selling opportunities at the first signs of exhaustion from what I can see. And quite frankly, I\u0026#39;m not interested in buying the dollar against the Mexican peso until we break above the 19 level.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment