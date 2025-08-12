Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Edita Food Industries Sees 72% Profit Jump In Q2 2025, Revenue Hits EGP 5 Billion

2025-08-12 04:02:36
(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Edita Food Industries S.A.E. (EFID), one of Egypt's leading packaged snack producers, reported a strong second quarter with net profit surging 72.1% year-on-year to EGP 539 million. Revenues reached a record EGP 5 billion, up 22.2%, driven by a notable volume recovery in key segments.

Cake, bakery, and rusks led the performance with volume growth of 7.8%, 47.6%, and 34.5% respectively, while net export sales climbed 47.7% to EGP 451 million. Edita Morocco posted 44.3% growth, supported by broader market coverage, and preparations are underway to launch bakery operations in Iraq by year-end following the relocation of a production line to Baghdad.

Chairman Hani Berzi credited portfolio optimization and a rebound in consumer demand for the improved margins, adding that the company will continue to expand capacity and invest strategically in high-growth markets.

