Arab Media Professionals Begin Cultural, Skills Exchange In China

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Beijing, Aug. 12 (Petra) -- A two-week media training program kicked off on Tuesday in Beijing, bringing together around 30 journalists from several Arab countries, including Jordan.The program is organized by the Education and Training Center of the China International Communications Group.Participants from Palestine, Iraq, Bahrain, Tunisia, and Jordan are attending sessions aimed at strengthening media and cultural understanding between China and the Arab world, in an environment that values diversity and respects cultural specificities.The program will address the state of Arab media in China, the role of modern technology in advancing international communication, and will include field visits to Chinese media and cultural institutions, as well as meetings with media experts.Director of Public Relations at the Jordan Radio and Television Corporation, Ibrahim Bin Turaif, underlined the value of the initiative in broadening opportunities for media cooperation and fostering professional and personal connections among participants.Deputy Director of the Center for International Studies and Advanced Training, Li Hengtian, said the program reflects efforts to boost media and cultural collaboration between China and Arab countries, emphasizing the importance of ongoing cultural exchange and mutual understanding.Yin Ying, Director of the Training Department, highlighted China's commitment to hosting media delegations from around the world through programs designed to enhance cooperation across multiple fields.