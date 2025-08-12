403
Finland Charges Oil Tanker Team After Undersea Cable Damage
(MENAFN) Finland's deputy prosecutor general has formally charged the captain and two officers of the oil tanker Eagle S with aggravated vandalism and aggravated interference with telecommunications, following extensive damage to undersea cables in the Gulf of Finland, the National Prosecution Authority announced Monday.
The Cook Islands-flagged vessel reportedly dragged its anchor for nearly 90 kilometers in December 2024, inflicting damage on five cables. Among these was the EstLink 2 power cable connecting Finland and Estonia— a vital link within the Baltic and Nordic energy networks—alongside four critical telecommunications cables, investigators revealed.
The prosecution underscored the gravity of the case, stressing that the damage to ultra-high-capacity transmission and telecommunications cables represented a significant risk to Finland’s energy infrastructure and communication networks.
Estimated repair expenses have reached 60 million euros (approximately 69.66 million U.S. dollars), the prosecution authority confirmed.
All three accused deny any culpability, asserting that Finnish courts lack jurisdiction since the damage occurred outside Finland’s territorial waters.
Since the Finnish National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) initiated the inquiry in December, the defendants have been prohibited from leaving Finland. The Eagle S itself was detained at the investigation's outset but was released in early March.
The case is set to be heard at the Helsinki District Court, with a state prosecutor, a special prosecutor, and a regional prosecutor appointed to manage the proceedings. According to a national broadcaster, the trial is expected to commence within two weeks, prompted by the travel restrictions.
