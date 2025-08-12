U.S. Officially Designates Balochistan Liberation Army As A Terrorist Organization

The United States Department of State announced on Monday, August 11, that it has designated the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its military wing as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs).

According to Reuters, the decision also adds the BLA's military wing, known as the Majeed Brigade, to the Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) list.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the move as a demonstration of the Trump administration's commitment to combating terrorism. He stated that the designation will restrict support for the group's terrorist activities.

The Balochistan Liberation Army operates in Balochistan, Pakistan's largest province, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, and seeks independence for the region.

Since 2019, the group has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks, including suicide bombings near Karachi Airport and at the Gwadar Port complex in 2024.

In March 2025, the BLA was accused of hijacking the Jaffar Express train traveling from Quetta to Peshawar, an attack that killed 31 civilians and security personnel and resulted in the hostage-taking of more than 300 passengers.

The decision, enacted under Section 219 of the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act and Executive Order 13224, imposes measures such as asset freezes and a ban on providing financial or material support to the BLA.

Security analysts say the move is likely to increase international pressure on the group while strengthening Pakistan's counterterrorism efforts in Balochistan. However, they warn that it may also provoke retaliatory violence.

The designation underscores Washington's broader regional strategy to target armed separatist movements that threaten the stability of South Asia and cross-border security.

