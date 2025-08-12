Court Sentences Offender To Community Service At Gurdwara In Jammu
The incident took place on Friday when Rajinder Singh of Chatha Gujaran was found intoxicated and was creating public disturbance in the Gajansoo area. He was subsequently arrested by the police, an official said.
Singh was promptly subjected to a medical examination and was presented before the court of forest magistrate in Jammu.
Rather than imposing traditional imprisonment, the court opted for community service as a corrective measure.“Rajinder singh has been directed to perform community service at the Gurdwara Chatha Gujaran everyday for two hours from August 12 to August 18,” the court said.
This provision under the new criminal laws emphasises rehabilitation and community engagement for minor offenses, promoting reform over punishment.
“The effort by the Jammu Police demonstrates a shift toward a more constructive approach in addressing public misdemeanours, setting a precedent for similar cases in the future,” a police spokesperson said.
