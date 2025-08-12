Russians Attack Three Settlements In Kharkiv Region, One Person Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported the news on Facebook .

According to him, the Russians attacked the Kharkiv region with three UAVs of the Molniya type and four FPV drones.

According to Syniehubov, a private house was damaged in the village of Malyi Burluk in the Kupiansk district.

Enemy T-72 tank and field fuel depot destroyed in Kupiansk direction

Ukrinform reported that on August 11, the Russians struck Kharkiv , using, according to preliminary information, a Molniya-type drone.