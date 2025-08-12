Russians Attack Three Settlements In Kharkiv Region, One Person Wounded
According to him, the Russians attacked the Kharkiv region with three UAVs of the Molniya type and four FPV drones.
According to Syniehubov, a private house was damaged in the village of Malyi Burluk in the Kupiansk district.Read also: Enemy T-72 tank and field fuel depot destroyed in Kupiansk direction
Ukrinform reported that on August 11, the Russians struck Kharkiv , using, according to preliminary information, a Molniya-type drone.
