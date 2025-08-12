403
KT Global School Hosts CBSE Far East Zone Cricket Tournament 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) CBSE Far East Zone Cricket Tournament 2025 Concludes at KT Global School, Odisha, 10th August 2025 – The CBSE Far East Zone (FEZ) Cricket Tournament 2025 concluded in a grand closing ceremony at KT Global School, Odisha, marking the end of six days of intense cricketing action, skill display, and sportsmanship.
From 5th to 10th August 2025, KT Global School hosted over 850 players from 57 schools across the eastern region, competing in U14, U17, and U19 categories for both boys and girls. The tournament featured trials, selection matches, and a final prize distribution ceremony, identifying the region's most promising cricket talents.
The event saw rigorous trials from 6th to 8th August, followed by competitive selection matches on 9th and 10th August. Based on performance, final teams were chosen to represent the East Zone in the upcoming National CBSE Cricket Tournament.
Highlights of the Tournament:
57 participating schools from across the eastern zone.
850+ young cricketers showcasing their skills.
U14, U17, and U19 boys' teams and a U17 girls' team finalized for the nationals.
6 students from KT Global School (2 each from U14, U17, and U19) selected for the East Zone national teams.
Speaking at the closing ceremony, the organizers expressed their pride in hosting the tournament and emphasized its role in providing young cricketers a platform to excel at higher levels.
The CBSE FEZ Cricket Tournament 2025 not only celebrated the game of cricket but also ignited new dreams, with selected players now gearing up to compete on the national stage.
Guest of the Dias for the Closing ceremony:
Chief Guest - Mr. Siddharth Shankar Rout , COO , KT Global School
Guest of Honour -
1. Mrs. Rinku Sarangi , Principal KT Global School
2. Mr. Afzal Ahmad , Observer , CBSE
3. Mr. Farhaan Ur Rahman, Selector , CBSE
4. Mrs Reema Thakur , Selector (Observer) , CBSE
