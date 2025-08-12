Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moussa Castle.. Lebanese Architect's Vision Brought To Life


2025-08-12 03:04:54
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- The Moussa Castle Museum, located between the towns of Deir Al-Kamar and Beiteddine, came to fruition due to the relentless efforts of Moussa Al-Maamari, a renowned Lebanese architect.
Al-Maamari, born on July 27, 1930, and died on January 31,2018, established the Museum housing numerous artifacts, gemstones and antique weapons taken straight out of books of legends and stories.
It has been said that Al-Maamari's dream of establishing this particular museum was inspired by his love of the Middle Ages, Hence, the museum's design, which emulates castles from that period. (end)
